Kieron Pollard reveals the thought in his mind after 5th six before making it 6 in a row

Two World Cups had been famous for six sixes in an over, and the third one came in a bilateral tournament. After Herschelle Gibbs smacked six sixes in the 2007 World Cup and Yuvraj Singh did so in the inaugural World T20 tournament, it was Kieron Pollard's turn to notch up the feat in first T20I against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The West Indian all-rounder stated that it was his day and that taking chances was the way he always played his game.

Kieron Pollard on hitting 6 sixes in an over

When asked about hitting six sixes in an over, Kieron Pollard stated that he thought of going for the feat after the first three sixes. He added that he was in two minds whether to go for sixth one, or be content with 30 runs in an over, but decided to take a chance.

"After the third one (I felt I could do it), I did it in the Super 50 as well. I understood how the pitch plays, it was important to be positive and play your shots on that pitch, back yourselves to clear the boundary. Just happy that I managed to contribute to the team's cause at that point of time," he said. Pollard added, "Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. Couple of things went through my mind before the sixth ball - before the last ball, I thought should I go for the six or take the 30 runs in the over, he went around the wicket and bowled it onto my pads, I told myself 'Wait Polly, take a chance'." The skipper added, "That's how I have played my cricket all along, especially against the spinners. Today was my day, unfortunate for him, but this was a good win for our team."

Kieron Pollard blasts Akila Dananjaya

With West Indies at 62/4, needing 70 runs in 90 balls, skipper Kieron Pollard decided to go after off-spinner Akila Dananjaya. The all-rounder started his onslaught with a slog sweep, and then hit two sixes above the long-on-long off region. He then hit another maximum with a slog sweep for his fourth, added a bit of variety with one on the back foot above long on. Despite Dananjaya trying to unsettle the batsman by coming around the wicket, Pollard easily flicked it to the leg side to make it 6,6,6,6,6, 6.

Pollard also received the Man of the Match award for his knock of 38 runs off 11 balls, while chasing the target of 132. West Indies won the first T20I at the Coolidge by 4 wickets by bringing up the target in just 13.1 overs

