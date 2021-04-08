Kieron Pollard Sends Out HUGE Warning For RCB Ahead Of IPL 2021 Opener: WATCH

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway from Friday, April 9. The defending champions Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of the upcoming season. Star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been one of the key members of Rohit Sharma & co. The veteran looked to be in stunning form in his first-ever net session ahead of the franchise's first fixture.

MI vs RCB: Kieron Pollard showcases brilliant form in nets

The West Indies international has been a vital cog for the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League ever since his debut Apart from his match-winning performances, the cricketer has also contributed significantly as a leader by captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma on multiple occasions. The 33-year-old has established himself as a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket, and he has the ability to shift the momentum of a contest with his all-round capabilities.

The Mumbai Indians took to their social media accounts on Thursday to provide their fans with a glimpse of Kieron Pollard's first net session ahead of the impending season of the Indian Premier League. The star player was seen tacking the bowlers with utmost confidence and seemed ready for the big match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The player was at his destructive best when he led the West Indies side against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Pollard became the third player to have smashed six maximums in an over in international cricket as he amassed 36 runs against Akila Dananjaya in the first T20I of the series. The dynamic all-rounder will be keen to carry his form into the IPL 2021 as well.

MI vs RCB

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the opening fixture of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 9. The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fans in India can catch the live-action of the game from 7:30 PM (IST).

Kieron Pollard stats in IPL

The Kieron Pollard stats make up for a staggering read. The cricketer first featured in the Mumbai Indians squad in 2010, and since then has been a permanent fixture in the side. Having played 164 matches in the cash-rich league, Pollard has amassed 3023 runs at a fabulous strike rate of 149.87. He also has 60 wickets to his name in the T20 competition.

Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Image source: BCCI