Kieron Pollard Trolls Dwayne Bravo And Brian Lara Hilariously, Fans Left In Splits

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is one of the best batsmen the world has ever seen and perhaps the most complete left-hander to play the game. The southpaw enthralled the cricketing community with his stunning batting for almost two decades (1990-2007). Lara has had a massive influence on aspiring cricketers all over the world with a lot of them idolizing the veteran for his elegant strokeplay and cricketing acumen.

Dwayne Bravo hosts 'idol' Brian Lara for lunch

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one such modern-day cricketer who has grown up idolizing Lara. On Tuesday, Bravo took to Instagram and posted several pictures and a video with Lara. In the caption, the all-rounder stated how he was overjoyed to host his childhood hero at his home for lunch. Bravo also revealed that when he was five, he had told his parents that he wanted to become like Brian Lara.

As soon as Bravo uploaded the post featuring Brian Lara, netizens flooded the comments section. Several reactions poured in as fans were delighted to see the two champion cricketers together. Here's how fans reacted to the post.

Among many comments, one comment that stole the attention was made by Bravo's close mate Kieron Pollard. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder cheekily wrote that he can't see any alcohol in the bar. He wrote, "Ain’t see no drinks in the bar" which left fans in splits.

Meanwhile, both Bravo and Pollard recently featured in IPL 2021 for their respective franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians before the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. However, as per the IPL latest news, the IPL 2021 is reportedly scheduled to resume in the third week of September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played out during a three-week window.

As per PTI, the IPL 2021 resumption date is said to be September 18 or 19 and will feature ten double-header contests as teams play out the remainder of the 31 games. The final is scheduled to be held on October 9 or 10.

