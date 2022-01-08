Kieron Pollard Urges His Teammates To Maintain Fitness; 'issue That Has Been Plaguing Us'

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard has raised concerns over the fitness issues of his teammates ahead of their home series against Ireland. Pollard’s comments come after Shimron Hetmyer was excluded from the Windies squad for the West Indies vs Ireland tour as he failed to clear the fitness test.

The 34-year old is not happy with the approach of West Indian players towards fitness claiming that this has been a major source of worry for them in the past few years. He believes that due to unfit players, the team management is unable to play the best side on the field.

"It has been an issue that has been plaguing us for the last couple of years. One way to look at it is, the selection policy, the fitness policies are there. Guys know exactly what is needed to represent the West Indian team. Sometimes, as individuals, we take it for granted. Yes, sometimes it hinders the process of selecting the best players at the given available time." he was quoted as saying by Espncricinfo ahead of the West Indies vs Ireland tour.

"Things happened during the pandemic - security reasons - all these played a factor. But fitness has been one issue that has affected us in terms of trying to put our best team and sometimes, it's frustrating because you don't have the guys fit and available to represent the team," said Kieron Pollard.

Players should pride themselves on being fit, says Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard missed the tour to Pakistan owing to injury and will now be back to lead West Indies. Kieron Pollard further added that the urge to stay fit should come from within for every individual and the players should pride themselves on being fit and ready to deliver for their nation.

"I will also say that it's an individual thing, they are supposed to pride themselves on being fit, performing, and doing what is necessary for the team. When these things tend to happen, as an individual, I am sure it doesn't bode well to us too. Again, this is something I take very personally - fitness - and me being not able to participate because of injury - because that doesn't go too well with myself. Hence I got an opportunity to detour and recover and hopefully, I can stay with the team because I pride myself on that," said Pollard.

Pollard was of the opinion that some West Indian players focus on fitness only during the tours and not during the off-season. He feels that individuals should understand the importance of staying fit and should work on themselves regularly. "For me, as an individual, the most I could do is try to make the guys understand the importance of fitness. When we are on tour, I can safely say there is no issue as to when the guys have to do their stuff in terms of what is required for the team and when they have to train in schedules. We tend to have these conversations, but I think the difficult part is when the guys leave from tour with responsibilities and with instructions and, sometimes, they don't follow it. And then they come back on tour and they start from ground zero," added Pollard.

Image: AP