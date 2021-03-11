Kieron Pollard Wrongly Accuses Gunathilaka Of 'Obstructing The Field', Fans Furious: WATCH

After entertaining fans in the shortest format, West Indies and Sri Lanka are currently battling it out in a three-match ODI series. The hosts West Indies won the opening contest in the 50-over format comprehensively. However, apart from their victory, Kieron Pollard also made headlines for appealing against Danushka Gunathilaka for obstructing the field.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Danushka Gunathilaka adjudged out for Obstructing the field

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. They had a stunning start to their innings, with both their openers impressing with half-centuries. However, Danushka Gunathilaka was involved in an unfortunate dismissal, after Kieron Pollard accused him of obstructing the field.

The incident took place in the 22nd over of the game when Gunathilaka defended a slower delivery from Kieron Pollard. Non-striker Nissanka was keen on taking a quick single, however, Gunathilaka sent him back after taking a couple of steps. While trying to get back to his crease, the left-hander deflected the ball away from the West Indies captain with his leg.

He eventually had to take the long walk back to the pavilion for the aforementioned incident. The Gunathilaka obstructing the field incident did not go down too well with cricket enthusiasts, as they reckoned that the batsman had pushed the ball unintentionally, and he should not have been given out for his actions. Watch the Gunathilaka obstructing the field video here -

Replay from all possible anglespic.twitter.com/i7XMd3kSwZ — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 10, 2021

The opening batsman was dismissed in an unlucky fashion, and his promising innings came to an abrupt end. The player contributed with crucial 55 runs at the top of the order before becoming the 8th batsman to be given out for obstructing the field in ODIs. Moreover, he also became the first Sri Lankan to have been adjudged out for obstructing the field.

Fans react to Gunathilaka's strange dismissal

Just saw clip where Gunathilaka was given out for 'Obstructing the field', absolutely unfair, pathetic BS decision from the umpires and even worse appeal from WI players ðŸ‘ŽðŸ‘ŽðŸ‘Ž — Shivanand Patil (@iamshivanandp) March 11, 2021

That was just stupid appeal by Skip #KieronPollard & team also by Umpire as well ! "Obstructing the Field" was literally unintentional by Danushka Gunathilaka... Now... it is not against the #SpiritOfCricket right ????? ðŸ™„ #WIvSL #Danushka #ObstructingTheField #ODI #Cricket — Shivraj Khatri (@ImSR_Khatri18) March 11, 2021

Man...Danushka Gunathilaka dead unlucky to be given out obstructing the field for that... #WIvSL — Sunil Awasthi (@sa9321) March 10, 2021

Terrible decision in my opinion, to give Gunathilaka out obstructing the field. He wasn’t even looking at the ball...#WIvSL — Hemant (@hemantbuch) March 10, 2021

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI result

The Sri Lanka batsmen failed to capitalize on the stunning start given by the openers and were eventually bundled out for 232. The home team chased down the total comfortably with 8 wickets to spare. Shai Hope scored a gutsy century, and his knock of 110 helped his side claim a crucial victory in the opening fixture of the ODI series.

Kieron Pollard among MI players for IPL 2021

MI players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

MI players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

Image source: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter