Kieron Pollard's Next T20 Assignment Revealed As MI Star Awaits Flight Back Home

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. After the suspension of the IPL 2021, players have started retreating and moving back to their respective countries. The Mumbai Indians team won their last match against the Chennai Super Kings with Kieron Pollard as the Player of the Match where fans saw a vintage batting display by him.

Kieron Pollard's next role after IPL 2021 postponed

Even though the IPL 2021 has been postponed, Kieron Pollard has already been handed his next responsibility in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. The CPL T20 Twitter handle announced on Thursday that Kieron Pollard will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2021 competition. Kieron Pollard has previously led TKR to the 2020 title of the CPL, which saw the TKR lift the CPL Trophy for the 4th time in the history of the league after defeating St Lucia Zouks. Kieron Pollard will definitely look forward to bring the momentum from his last match into the CPL 2021.

The KKR team owners experienced a disappointing season of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL 2021. KKR ended up in the 7th position of the IPL 2021 points table before the IPL 2021 postponed decision came forward. The KKR team owners would be looking for a renewed start in the CPL T20 as they also own the Trinbago Knight Riders and it is an integral part of their 'global cricket empire'.

KKR team owners will look for a fresh start with the TKR team 2021

The KKR team owners are Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta and Red Chillies Entertainment. For the Caribbean Premier League, Kieron Pollard will leave behind the Mumbai Indians team jersey and step into his role as the captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders. The Caribbean and the South African players in the MI squad will travel together as the flight will first land in Johannesburg and from there it will fly to Trinidad.

Caribbean Premier League schedule

The Caribbean Premier League dates will see the tournament begin from August 28, 2021. According to the CPL 2021 schedule, all 33 matches of the tournament are set to take place in St Kitts & Nevis. The matches will be held in the iconic Warner Park Stadium. This year's CPL season has massive significance as it will be carried out just before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Image Source: IPLT20.com

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.