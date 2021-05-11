Kim Waugh, Horse Trainer & Wife Of Mark Waugh Faces Serious Animal Cruelty Charges

Kim Waugh, the wife of former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty. Kim has been charged alongside jockey Serg Lisnyy with three counts of animal cruelty by the Racing NSW club. Both Kim and Lisnyy are slated to face a stewards hearing this month. The charges were brought against Kim and Lisnyy following an internal investigation conducted by the Racing NSW club. The charges relate to one of the racehorses named Tarsus, which is partly owned by the former Aussie batsman Mark Waugh, according to Racing NSW's website.

Charged for using unapproved spurs

According to Sydney Herald, Kim and Lisnyy have been charged over using unapproved spurs on Tarsus, which resulted in the horse sustaining several injuries to its left flank. Tarsus had sustained injuries during a Wyong trackwork in March. As per the report, Kim was not present during the Wyong trackwork session in which Tarsus is said to have sustained the injuries. Both Kim and Lisnyy have dismissed the accusations and said that they will challenge the charges during the hearing.

Kim, who has been in the industry for the past 30 years, has never faced any charges related to animal's welfare. This is the first time the veteran trainer will face a hearing at the Racing NSW club. Kim is considered one of the best trainers in the state, where her horses have won more than $1.4 million in prize money in the 2020-21 season alone. Meanwhile, Tarsus, who is yet to make a debut, lost a trial race on Wednesday by 22 lengths. Lisnyy was the jockey riding Tarsus for the day.

Waugh, who was a member of Australia's 1999 World Cup-winning team, married Australian horse trainer Kim after separating from long-time partner Sue Porter in 2004. Kim's most notable achievement has been winning the Sydney Cup in 2005, the year she married Waugh.

