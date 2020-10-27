KIN XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Kings XI take on Chargers XI in the 13th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, October 27. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. The KIN XI vs CHA XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our KIN XI vs CHA XI match prediction and the KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.

KIN XI vs CHA XI live: KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The contest will see two exciting teams, Kings XI and Chargers XI battle it out to claim two valuable points. Kings XI have a chance to jump to the top of the table after a win in this encounter. Their performance has been dominant throughout this tournament and they've scored three wins out of their four matches. Chargers XI have won two of their four contests. The clash is of utmost importance for both the sides as they look to maintain their positions in the top 4.

KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

KIN XI squad for KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

CHA XI squad for KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, N. Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

K. Rahul

K. Srikar-Bharat

Naren Reddy

C. Gnaneshwar

KIN XI vs CHA XI match prediction: KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: K. Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, B. Sumanth, M. Kumar

All-rounders: K. Rahul (Captain), N. Reddy, P. Tapaswi, Naren Reddy (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: K. Rao, S. Ashish, B. Ayappa

KIN XI vs CHA XI live: KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction

As per our KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIN XI vs CHA XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

