KIN XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Kings XI take on Chargers XI in the 13th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, October 27. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. The KIN XI vs CHA XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our KIN XI vs CHA XI match prediction and the KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.
The contest will see two exciting teams, Kings XI and Chargers XI battle it out to claim two valuable points. Kings XI have a chance to jump to the top of the table after a win in this encounter. Their performance has been dominant throughout this tournament and they've scored three wins out of their four matches. Chargers XI have won two of their four contests. The clash is of utmost importance for both the sides as they look to maintain their positions in the top 4.
Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, N. Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart
Wicket-keeper: K. Srikar-Bharat
Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, B. Sumanth, M. Kumar
All-rounders: K. Rahul (Captain), N. Reddy, P. Tapaswi, Naren Reddy (Vice-Captain)
Bowlers: K. Rao, S. Ashish, B. Ayappa
As per our KIN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.
