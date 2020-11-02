KIN XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Kings XI will lock horns with Champions XI in the 25th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. The KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction and the KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team.
With both the teams stationed in the top half of the points table, an exciting battle is on the cards. Having played eight matches in the competition, Kings XI have six victories to their name. Champions XI have won five of their eight fixtures so far and occupy the third spot.
Champions XI are coming into the contest after a comprehensive victory over Legends XI. The Kings XI side also earned a thumping win against Warriors XI. The teams will look to make the most of the momentum they are carrying into the game and put up a strong show with two crucial points at stake.
Match 23: Champions XI vs Legends XI— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) November 2, 2020
Champions XI won by 5 wickets#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/69jsi61SNo
Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.
Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.
Wicket-keepers: M. Vamsi
Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, R. Bhui, M. Kumar
All-rounders: A. Hebbar (vice-captain), P. Tapaswi (captain), M. Verma
Bowlers: K. Rao, S. Ashish, V. Reddy
As per our KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.
