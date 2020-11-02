KIN XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Kings XI will lock horns with Champions XI in the 25th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. The KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction and the KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team.

KIN XI vs CPN XI live: KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

With both the teams stationed in the top half of the points table, an exciting battle is on the cards. Having played eight matches in the competition, Kings XI have six victories to their name. Champions XI have won five of their eight fixtures so far and occupy the third spot.

Champions XI are coming into the contest after a comprehensive victory over Legends XI. The Kings XI side also earned a thumping win against Warriors XI. The teams will look to make the most of the momentum they are carrying into the game and put up a strong show with two crucial points at stake.

KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

KIN XI vs CPN XI playing 11 prediction: KIN XI squad for KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

KIN XI vs CPN XI playing 11 prediction: CPN XI squad for KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction

Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.

KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

A. Hebbar

R. Bhui

P. Tapaswi

N. Reddy

KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction: KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Vamsi

Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, R. Bhui, M. Kumar

All-rounders: A. Hebbar (vice-captain), P. Tapaswi (captain), M. Verma

Bowlers: K. Rao, S. Ashish, V. Reddy

KIN XI vs CPN XI live: KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction

As per our KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

