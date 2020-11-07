Home
KIN XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Kings XI and Champions XI will feature in the 2nd semi-final of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday. Here is how to watch the KIN XI vs CPN XI live in India.

KIN XI vs CPN XI dream11 prediction

Kings XI will face off against Champions XI in the second semi-final of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and the game will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

KIN XI vs CPN XI live: KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction and preview 

Kings XI have been one of the top-performing teams in the Andhra T20 League and are second in the points table, with eight wins in 10 games. Kings XI won their last game against Chargers by 27 runs. The Champions are third on the points table. with five wins and 10 games.

Champions were defeated by the Titans last time out and will look to return to winning ways on Saturday. Kings XI are favourites and are likely to register another win in Vizianagaram. Champions have the potential to mount an upset and clinch the victory on Saturday. 

KIN XI vs CPN XI live: Probable KIN XI vs CPN XI playing 11

  • Champions XI: B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar
  • Kings XI: M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, MA Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, V Sanjay Naidu, Naren Reddy, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, M Ravi Kiran.

KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeepers: M Vamsi, U Girinath
  • Batsmen: M Dheeraj Kumar, R Bhui, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar,
  • All-rounder: Munish Varma, Ashwin Hebbar, Pinninti Tapaswi
  • Bowlers: BV Reddy, KB Rao, S Ashish

KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks

  • KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team captain: Munish Varma, Ashwin Hebbar
  • KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team vice-captain: Ricky Bhui, M Vamsi

Note: The KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI vs CPN XI top picks and KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIN XI vs CPN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Andhra Cricket Twitter)

 

