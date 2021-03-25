KIN-XI Vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Kings XI will face Cricket Stars in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The KIN-XI vs CRS match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here is our KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 prediction, KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 team and KIN-XI vs CRS playing 11. The KIN-XI vs CRS live streaming will be available on FanCode.

KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 prediction: KIN-XI vs CRS match preview

This is the second match of the day for Kings XI following their first match versus Bologna. Kings XI are yet to lose a match in the tournament so far and will look to keep their unbeaten run alive. They are currently second on the points table and a win in this match will be their fourth in as many matches. They played their previous match versus Pianoro and went onto win it with 5 wickets to spare.

The Cricket Stars' record in the tournament has not been great so far. They are currently winless in the tournament due to which they are rooted to the bottom of the points table. They have lost all their three matches in the tournament so far and will be desperate to win all their matches on Thursday. They were handed a 28-run defeat by Painoro in their previous match. While Kings XI will be eyeing the points to sail through to the semi-finals, Cricket Stars will desperately to get first points to avoid elimination.

KIN-XI vs CRS live prediction: Squad details for KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 team

KIN-XI : Vikas Kumar, Muhammad Awais, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali, Muhammad Maqsood, Jaipal Singh, NagraJagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali, Muhammed Maqsood, Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singh Robin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Jagjit Singh.

CRS: Lovepreet Singh (C), Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Narinder Singh and Rajinder Minhas.

KIN-XI vs CRS match prediction: Top picks for KIN-XI vs CRS playing 11

Sultan Hassan

Suraj Prakash

Muhammad Awais

Vikas Kumar

KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 live: KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 team

KIN-XI vs CRS live: KIN-XI vs CRS match prediction

As per our KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 prediction, KIN-XI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KIN-XI vs CRS match prediction and KIN-XI vs CRS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 team and KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.