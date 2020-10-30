KIN XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Kings XI take on Legends XI in the 19th match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our KIN XI vs LEG XI match prediction and KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.
Legends XI have had a dismal campaign so far in the Andhra T20 League. Having lost their first five fixtures, the team is languishing at bottom of the table. They finally scored their maiden win after beating Chargers XI on Friday. Their batting unit showed signs of form as they easily chased down the target of 144 riding on the back of K Karanshinde's unbeaten 62.
Kings XI are stationed at the top of the table and are within touching distance of the table-toppers, Titans XI. The side have lost only two matches in the league and have dominated their opponents with consistent performances with both bat and ball. They will look to bounce back after being bundled out for 63 runs by Titans XI in their last fixture.
Match 16: Kings XI vs Titans XI
Titans XI
won by 5 wickets#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/6hMINwWP1D
Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.
Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu.
Wicket-keeper: K Raj
Batsmen: C Gnaneshwar (vice-captain), M Kumar, K Karanshinde, S Basha
All-rounders: N Reddy (captain), P Tapaswi, G Reddy
Bowlers: I Raman, K Rao, M Reddy
As per our KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.
