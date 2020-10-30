KIN XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Kings XI take on Legends XI in the 19th match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our KIN XI vs LEG XI match prediction and KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.

KIN XI vs LEG XI live: KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Legends XI have had a dismal campaign so far in the Andhra T20 League. Having lost their first five fixtures, the team is languishing at bottom of the table. They finally scored their maiden win after beating Chargers XI on Friday. Their batting unit showed signs of form as they easily chased down the target of 144 riding on the back of K Karanshinde's unbeaten 62.

Kings XI are stationed at the top of the table and are within touching distance of the table-toppers, Titans XI. The side have lost only two matches in the league and have dominated their opponents with consistent performances with both bat and ball. They will look to bounce back after being bundled out for 63 runs by Titans XI in their last fixture.

KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

KIN XI squad for KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

LEG XI squad for KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu.

KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

N Reddy

C Gnaneshwar

S Basha

K Karanshinde

KIN XI vs LEG XI match prediction: KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: K Raj

Batsmen: C Gnaneshwar (vice-captain), M Kumar, K Karanshinde, S Basha

All-rounders: N Reddy (captain), P Tapaswi, G Reddy

Bowlers: I Raman, K Rao, M Reddy

KIN XI vs LEG XI live: KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

As per our KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and KIN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIN XI vs LEG XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

