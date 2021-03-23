KIN-XI Vs PIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna Match Preview

Kings XI areset to face Pianoro in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The KIN-XI vs PIA match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Here is our KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 prediction, KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 team and KIN-XI vs PIA playing 11. The KIN-XI vs PIA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 prediction: KIN-XI vs PIA match preview

This is the second match of the day for Kings XI who play their first match of the day versus Royal Parma. Kings XI made a great start to the tournament by winning their only match played on Monday. They defeated Baracca Prato by nine wickets in their previous match and will look to win both matches to end their day on a high.

Pianoro so far had one win and one loss on the opening day of the tournament and they would like to win the match and keep hold of the top spot after the end of Day 2. On Day 1 they were beaten by Baracca Prato by 7 wickets, while in the second match they beat Bologna by 8 wickets. This should be a great contest to watch.

KIN-XI vs PIA live prediction: Squad details for KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 team

KIN-XI: Jagjit Singh (C), Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali (WK), Simranjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Awais, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Muhammad Maqsood, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Nagra Jagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singhrobin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar and Rakibull Hassan.

PIA: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas, Arslan Ali Rana (c), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Raheel Riaz, Shammi Mahendra, Aravinth Suresh, Muhammad Abubakkar, Anam Mollik, Asim Khalid, Zeeshan Ahmed, Farhan Shafique, Nisantha Anton, Muhammad Abuzar

KIN-XI vs PIA match prediction: Top picks for KIN-XI vs PIA playing 11

Nicolo Fernando

Waleed Rana

Simranjit Singh

Vikas Kumar

KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 live: KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 team

KIN-XI vs PIA live: KIN-XI vs PIA match prediction

As per our KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 prediction, PIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KIN-XI vs PIA match prediction and KIN-XI vs PIA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 team and KIN-XI vs PIA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

