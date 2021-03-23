KIN-XI Vs ROP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Kings XI are set to face Royal Parma in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The KIN-XI vs ROP match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Here is our KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 prediction, KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 team and KIN-XI vs ROP playing 11. The KIN-XI vs ROP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Kings XI made a great start to the tournament by winning their first match on Monday. They defeated Baracca Prato by nine wickets in their previous match and will look to carry on the winning momentum in this match. On the other hand, Royal Parma will be playing their second match of the day and will look to end the day on a high.

Speaking about the tournament, six top Italian teams in the form of Baracca Prato, Bologna, Cricket Stars, Kings XI, Pianoro and Royal Parma will feature in the six-day tournament in 24 T10 matches.

KIN-XI: Jagjit Singh (C), Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali (WK), Simranjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Awais, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Muhammad Maqsood, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Nagra Jagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singhrobin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar and Rakibull Hassan.

ROP: Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed,Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

As per our KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 prediction, ROP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KIN-XI vs ROP match prediction and KIN-XI vs ROP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 team and KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

