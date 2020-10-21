KIN XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Kings XI and Titans XI will meet in the opening match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 AM IST. The KIN XI vs TN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs TN XI match prediction and the KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.
Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the "Karbonn Andhra T20" from Tomorrow ie. October 22nd to November 8th 2020.#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketis back #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricketassociation pic.twitter.com/Mnt10PaUBu— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020
The opening contest of the Andhra T20 League will see Kings XI and Titians XI locking horns on Thursday. The competition, introduced by the Andhra Cricket Association, will mark the return of competitive cricket in the state after a period of six months. A total of 90 players have been divided into six different teams that will battle it out in 33 matches for the ultimate prize. The teams who will be a part of the league are Warriors XI, Chargers XI, Champions XI, Kings XI, Titans XI and Legends XI. Both Kings XI and Titans XI will aim to start their campaign on a winning note.
Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.
KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.
Wicket-keepers: M. Reddy
Batsmen: C. Kumar, C. Gnaneshwar, D. Chaitanya, M. Kumar
All-rounders: G. Reddy (captain), J. Reddy, N. Reddy (vice-captain)
Bowlers: A. Kumar, D. Swaroop-Kumar, S. Ashish
As per our KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.
