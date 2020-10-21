KIN XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Kings XI and Titans XI will meet in the opening match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 AM IST. The KIN XI vs TN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs TN XI match prediction and the KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.

KIN XI vs TN XI live: KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The opening contest of the Andhra T20 League will see Kings XI and Titians XI locking horns on Thursday. The competition, introduced by the Andhra Cricket Association, will mark the return of competitive cricket in the state after a period of six months. A total of 90 players have been divided into six different teams that will battle it out in 33 matches for the ultimate prize. The teams who will be a part of the league are Warriors XI, Chargers XI, Champions XI, Kings XI, Titans XI and Legends XI. Both Kings XI and Titans XI will aim to start their campaign on a winning note.

KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

KIN XI vs TN XI playing 11 prediction: KIN XI squad for KIN XI vs TN XI dream11 prediction

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

KIN XI vs TN XI playing 11 prediction: TN XI squad for KIN XI vs TN XI dream11 prediction

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

G. Reddy

C. Kumar

N. Reddy

M. Kumar

KIN XI vs TN XI match prediction: KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Reddy

Batsmen: C. Kumar, C. Gnaneshwar, D. Chaitanya, M. Kumar

All-rounders: G. Reddy (captain), J. Reddy, N. Reddy (vice-captain)

Bowlers: A. Kumar, D. Swaroop-Kumar, S. Ashish

KIN XI vs TN XI live: KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction

As per our KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI vs TN XI top picks and KIN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIN XI vs TN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

