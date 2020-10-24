KIN XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Kings XI will face off against Warriors XI in the match seven of the Andhra T20 League on Sunday, October 24. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and the game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and our match prediction for the same.

KIN XI vs WAR XI live: KIN XI vs WAR XI match prediction and preview

Kings XI got back to winning ways in their last game, as they defeated Legends XI in close fought match. Before their three-run win, the franchise had lost their opening game to the Titans XI, failing to defend their score of 144. Warriors, on the other hand, got off to a flying start defeating the Champions XI in their opening encounter comfortably by six wickets.

However, they succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against the Titans on Saturday. Both teams will look to seal a win to move closer to the top of the standings, and mark out their credentials for the season. We predict that the Warriors XI are favourites for the clash and likely to win when these two team lock horns on Sunday.

KIN XI vs WAR XI live: Probable KIN XI vs WAR XI playing 11

KIN XI: M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, MA Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, V Sanjay Naidu, Naren Reddy, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, M Ravi Kiran.

KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper : M Lekhaz Reddy

: M Lekhaz Reddy Batsmen : M Dheeraj Kumar, Pranith Manyala, Murumulla Sriram, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar

: M Dheeraj Kumar, Pranith Manyala, Murumulla Sriram, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar All-rounders : Pinninti Tapaswi, Prasanth Kumar, Naren Reddy

: Pinninti Tapaswi, Prasanth Kumar, Naren Reddy Bowlers: S Ashish, KB Rao, KA Kumar

KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team: Top Picks

KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team captain: Murmulla Sriram, Naren Reddy

KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team vice-captain: Pinninti Tapaswi, Prasanth Kumar

Note: The KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI vs WAR XI top picks and KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIN XI vs WAR XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Fancode Screengrab)

