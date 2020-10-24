KIN XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Kings XI will face off against Warriors XI in the match seven of the Andhra T20 League on Sunday, October 24. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and the game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the KIN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and our match prediction for the same.
Kings XI got back to winning ways in their last game, as they defeated Legends XI in close fought match. Before their three-run win, the franchise had lost their opening game to the Titans XI, failing to defend their score of 144. Warriors, on the other hand, got off to a flying start defeating the Champions XI in their opening encounter comfortably by six wickets.
However, they succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against the Titans on Saturday. Both teams will look to seal a win to move closer to the top of the standings, and mark out their credentials for the season. We predict that the Warriors XI are favourites for the clash and likely to win when these two team lock horns on Sunday.
