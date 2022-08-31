'King Is Back': Fans Over The Moon As Virat Kohli Roars Back To Form With 59* In Asia Cup

Indian batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday played an incredible knock against Hong Kong in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 59 runs off 44 balls, including one boundary and three sixes. Kohli looked in sublime form as he hit his half-century off 40 balls. This was Kohli's 31st half-century for India in the shortest format, which is the joint highest for the country by any batter. Rohit Sharma is the only batter to have hit as many half-centuries as Kohli in T20 Internationals.

In awe of Kohli's half-century, netizens took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to heap praise on the former India captain. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also reacted to Kohli's knock, saying he was "looking good". Netizens also expressed their joy on Kohli returning to form from a bad patch.

Virat Kohli looking goooooooddddd. #INDvsHK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 31, 2022

this must be the scariest part for any bowler around the world, the way Virat kohli stared with his hungry eyes can shiver any world class bowler even in his top form. pic.twitter.com/cJ1tizRIhc — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) August 30, 2022

Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Player to score Fifty in Asia Cup 2022!



Also Becomes Highest Run Scorer in Asia Cup 2022! 👏🏻👏🏻 #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/TV7klfDBSK — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) August 31, 2022

During India's innings, Kohli also became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Asia Cup with 94 runs in two matches. Earlier, Kohli had scored 35 off 34 balls against Pakistan in India's first match on Sunday. Kohli played an anchor's innings against Pakistan after India sustained an early blow following the dismissal of opener KL Rahul.

As far as the match vs Hong Kong is concerned, India scored 192/2 in 20 overs, courtesy of some incredible batting from Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav also scored a half-century in the match but it came off just 22 balls. Yadav eventually finished at an unbeaten score of 68 off 26 balls. Hong Kong finished their innings at 152/5 in 20 overs, with India winning by 40 runs.

The win against Hong Kong is India's second win of the ongoing tournament after beating Pakistan in the first game. India clinched a thriller against Pakistan, with Hardik Pandya pulling off a stunning finish to guide the Men in Blue to a thrilling win.

With the win against Hong Kong, India have now qualified for the Super 4, alongside Afghanistan, who also won their two matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively. It remains to be seen as to who out of Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A make it to Super 4. In Group B, it's a faceoff between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Image: Twitter/BCCI