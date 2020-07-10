Kiran More Recalls An Incident When Salim Malik Almost Hit Him With The Bat

Kiran More has revealed that former Pakistani batsman Salim Malik almost hit him with the bat during the India-Pakistan bilateral series in 1989. The Indian team were in Pakistan for a four-match Test series as well as a four-match ODI series. 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth had led the side on that tour. In that series, a young 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar had made his first-ever appearance at the highest level, whereas future pace sensation Waqar Younis had made his international debut for Pakistan.

'I sledged Salim Malik': Kiran More

“Whenever an India-Pakistan series takes place, sledging happens. In Pakistan when we went in 1989, I sledged Salim Malik in the Karachi Test and he came to hit me with the bat. I said to him a very nasty word in Punjabi because we speak the common language. Actually, it’s so much fun and I wish that there were microphones all around the ground because it will be hilarious for everyone,” said More while on the Greatest Rivalry Podcast.



At the same time, the former chairman of selectors also recalled his confrontation with legendary Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad.

“Javed was playing his 100th Test match at Lahore. He came out to bat and Maninder Singh was bowling. Third or fourth over he was plumb leg before. It was a beautiful arm ball from Maninder and the ball rapped him below the knee roll. He said to me ‘why are you appealing. This is my 100th Test match, I am going to score a century and go home,” the former wicket-keeper batsman added.

'Nobody used to complain': Kiran More

During the same interactive session, the cricketer-turned-commentator revealed shocking ball-tampering incidents in that series.

“In those days, scratching the ball was allowed, so you used to get reverse swing, big time”. “It was like, nobody used to complain from both sides. Everybody used to scratch the ball and reverse swing the ball. It was difficult to bat, it was not easy to bat. Even Manoj Prabhakar learned on that tour how to scratch that ball and reverse swing that ball and Pakistan found it challenging.”

