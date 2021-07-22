Last Updated:

Kirti Azad Defends Suresh Raina Amid Criticism Over 'Brahmin' Remark, Netizens Troll Him

Kirti Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, defended Raina on Twitter, writing, "I am a Brahmin too, why this objection brother?"

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Kirti Azad, CSK, Suresh Raina, Suresh Raina brahmin, Suresh Raina controversy, T20 World Cup, BCCI, Kirti Azad controversy

Image: PTI


Kirti Azad, a cricketer-turned-politician, on Wednesday put out a tweet in support of Suresh Raina. The latter had stirred a controversy with his I am also a Brahmin remark on national television. Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, defended Raina on Twitter, writing, "I am a Brahmin too, why this objection brother?" The post has sparked outrage on social media, with users mocking the former BJP MP for his support for the caste system. 

Raina sparks controversy with casteist remark

Previously, Suresh Raina sparked outrage by mentioning his caste on national television. Raina, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League and is affectionately called 'Chinna Thala' (Young leader) by fans in Tamil Nadu, mentioned his caste when asked about his affinity for South Indian culture. Raina began by mentioning his caste, Brahmin, as he described his ties to the Southern Indian state.

READ | Suresh Raina has hilarious take on MS Dhoni turning waterboy; says 'took full revenge'

"I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture… I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)… I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there," Raina had said while appearing on Star Sports to comment on the TNPL match earlier this week.

Azad left the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019, months before the national election. The three-time MP from Darbhanga joined the Indian National Congress in February 2019 and contested the polls from the Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Azad lost the election against the BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh by a margin of 4.8 lakh votes. Azad played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs for India between 1980 and 1986, where he failed to replicate his domestic form and averaged just 11.25 and 14.15 in the respective formats. 

READ | Fourth person involved in murder of veteran cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives arrested

Image: PTI
 

READ | Suresh Raina wants Chennai Super Kings to win IPL 2021 For 'big brother' MS Dhoni
READ | Suresh Raina called out by fans for mentioning his caste while commentating in TNPL game
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND