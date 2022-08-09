Kishan, Samson To Shami: A Look At Key Omissions In Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2022

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will witness Team India heading to the tournament with a very strong squad. The likes of KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli will be returning to the national set-up following the break, while Jasprit Bumrah (back) and Harshal Patel (side strain) will miss the tournament due to their injuries. While there was a couple of surprise inclusion in the Asia Cup team, the decision to drop a couple of players has set the eyeballs rolling. We take a look at the key players who were omitted from Team India's Asia Cup squad.

Notes -

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.



Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022

Asia Cup 2022: List of players omitted from Team India

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan's exclusion comes as a major surprise as the wicketkeeper-batsman failed to even find a spot in the reserves as well. Ishan has managed to keep his place in the T20I side for over a year now and was also part of the last edition's T20I World Cup team. The attacking batsman was the leading run-scorer in the series against South Africa but has only managed to play just five matches out of the 10 that India played so far.

Sanju Samson

The wicketkeeper-batsman has never managed to cement his place in Team India despite scoring runs in IPL. Samson, was backed by skipper Rohit Sharma to be one of the important members of the team keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup but the youngster has only found himself in and out of the side. Samson was able to find a spot in the series against Ireland where he scored a half-century. He was also part of the ODIs and T20Is against West Indies but only managed to score one fifty in the series.

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer was way ahead of Samson and Deepak Hooda in terms of selection but Hooda's all-round ability and some breathtaking innings in the last few innings titled the balance in his favour due to which Iyer failed to find a place in the top 15. However, he still finds himself in the reserves

Axar Patel

Just like Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel also finds his name in the reserves list after failing to make the Asia Cup 2022 India team. While Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi found a place in the team Axar's improved batting performance might tip the scale in his favour when it comes to selecting the team for the T20 World Cup.

Mohammed Shami

It seems the end of the road for the experienced Indian pacer in the T20 internationals for India. Shami was part of the team in last year's T20 World Cup but the indications are clear from the current management that he is unlikely to be picked for the 20-over format in the near future.

Asia Cup India squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.