Kiwi Batsman Devon Conway Makes History With Entry In ICC Test Batting Rankings

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has made a striking entry into the ICC Test batting rankings courtesy of his 223 runs in debut Test against England. Conway scored an impressive 200 runs in the first innings of his debut Test match and followed that up with a 23 in the second innings. The aggregate of 223 runs on debut helped Conway enter the top-100 in ICC Test batting ranking as he grabbed the 77th position with a record 447 rating points. This is the highest rating point for a New Zealand batsman on Test debut and third-highest ever on debut.

Conway has bettered the record of former New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent, who had earned 440 rating points in Test debut for his country. Vincent had made his debut against Australia in 2001. Meanwhile, Conway registered one point less than West Indies player Kyle Mayers and two points less than former England cricketer KE Foster in terms of best rating points on Test debut. While Foster earned 449 rating points after the debut match against Australia in 1903, Mayers earned 448 against Bangladesh earlier this year. Foster had scored 287 on debut and Mayers scored 40 and 210 not-out in his first Test match.

What other records did Conway break?

Conway broke the 39-year-old record of most runs scored as an opener in the debut Test. Conway is fifth on the list of most runs scored in the debut Test. West Indies’ Lawrence Row is on top of the list as he had scored 314 runs against New Zealand back in 1972. Tip Foster of England (306 runs), Pakistan's Yasir Hameed (275 runs), Kyle Rico Mayers of West Indies (250 runs) are other players on the list with the most runs in a debut Test match. Conway also broke the record of Kiwi batsman Matthew Sinclair, who had scored the most runs (214) for New Zealand in a debut Test match.

The South Africa-born cricketer also broke several other records with his double-century on Test debut. Conway broke Sourav Ganguly’s previous record for the highest score on a Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. He also became the 6th cricketer in history to score a century on Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Conway will next feature in the second Test match against England, starting June 10 at 3:30 pm IST.

