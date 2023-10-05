Kiwi Fan Dancing With Indian Spectator Is The Best Thing To Watch From World Cup Opener

In the heart of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where cricketing rivalries often take center stage, a heartwarming moment of unity stole the show during the opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. A video capturing the essence of this beautiful moment has gone viral on social media, serving as a testament to the unifying power of the sport.

3 things you need to know

The ODI World Cup 2023 is being held from October 5 to November 19

A total of 10 teams are participating and 48 matches will be played

England are the defending champions having won in 2019

Also Read: 'I Can't Understand': Former England Cricketer Suggests ICC To Change Major World Cup Rule

New Zealand fan enjoys with Indian spectator

The opening clash of the tournament, which saw England and New Zealand face off, was a highly anticipated rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. As fans from around the world gathered to witness the action-packed encounter, the stands buzzed with excitement and anticipation.

However, amidst the fierce competition and passionate cheers, a heartwarming scene unfolded that transcended boundaries and showcased the spirit of unity. A New Zealand cricket fan, dressed in the iconic Kiwi colors, found himself dancing alongside an Indian spectator to the rhythms of Indian songs.

The video captures the essence of this delightful encounter, as the New Zealand fan wholeheartedly embraced Indian culture by dancing to the beats of Bollywood tunes and even attempting traditional Indian dance steps. His enthusiastic participation, coupled with the Indian fan's reciprocation, brought smiles to the faces of those around them.

More than 50k crowd here in Ahmedabad but pakistani still crying, lahore jaise 2 stadium bhar jaynge itna crowd h non indian match mai bhi 😂#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/3dboavJB9Q — Bemba Tavuma 2.0 (@PabloEs58765418) October 5, 2023

Cricket, often referred to as a religion in India, has the remarkable ability to bridge cultural gaps and foster camaraderie among fans, regardless of their nationality or allegiance. This heartwarming interaction serves as a vivid reminder of the shared love for the sport that unites people from diverse backgrounds.

Also Read: ENG Vs NZ: Fans Slam BCCI For Empty Stands In World Cup Opener At Narendra Modi Stadium

England vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first against England. They restricted the Jos Buttler-led side to 282/9 in 50 overs with a remarkable set of bowling. New Zealand then chased down the target in 36.2 overs with 9 wickets remaining. Debutant Rachin Ravindra won the player of the match award for his century and 200-plus run partnership with Devon Conway.

Image: X