KKR 2021 Jersey: Price, Where To Buy From And Other Merchandise Details

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players have already begun their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their cricketers, including Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell among others can be seen training at the nets. Even captain Eoin Morgan has now joined the KKR camp after the completion of England’s away series against India.

KKR 2021 jersey: Details for KKR jersey buy online

On Tuesday, March 30, the franchise revealed the KKR 2021 jersey design on their social media platforms. Here is a look at the jersey along with some of the details regarding its price and websites to purchase online.

A look at KKR 2021 jersey

KKR jersey buy online and ‘KKR jersey with my name edit’

For details about the KKR jersey and other merchandising, one can visit the official shopping kart of kkr.in. The jersey will also be available for purchase on other e-commerce websites like Souled Store as well as Amazon India and Flipkart. For ‘KKR jersey with my name edit’, fans can visit the official KKR website as mentioned earlier.

KKR jersey price

While fans can visit the official KKR website to purchase their favourite IPL jerseys, they will have to wait further for the same. The website is yet to feature any of their 2021 collection and a message of “stay tuned” has been put on display for their fans and followers. In order to find out details about the KKR jersey price, one needs to wait until the updated products are fully available on the concerned website and the e-commerce platforms.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule and team updates

KKR team 2021

On January 20, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise retained 17 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Vaibhav Arora and Venkatesh Iyer. Here is a look at the entire KKR squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

A look at KKR IPL 2021 schedule:

