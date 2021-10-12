KKR Back Dan Christian After RCB's Playoff Loss; 'Say No To Hate Mongering'

After Australian all-rounder, Daniel Christian had another disappointing day with both the bat and ball during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, he received several hate messages on social media. Moreover, some of the messages were also targeted at his wife, prompting him to go to social media and request fans to keep his wife out of this abuse.

Christian scored only nine runs and failed to pick up any wickets, conceding 29 runs from his 1.4 overs in the process. With the RCB all-rounder receiving sharp criticism after the match, KKR took to Twitter to put out a video in support of him.

KKR comes out in support of Daniel Christian

KKR put out a Tweet with the caption: 'Say NO to hate-mongering after Daniel Christian received unjustified criticism after RCB's loss in the eliminator. The tweet read that since 'cricketers are subjected to online abuse way too often,' 'it's high time' a strong stand is taken against it.

Say NO to hate-mongering.



Cricketers are subjected to online-abuse way too often. It's high time we take a strong stand against it.



Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32. We've been there too 💜❤️ #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eCUGroEbyI — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 12, 2021

In the tweet was a video inserted where KKR wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik explained why a strong stand must be taken against online abuse. Karthik said, "And that's where I feel sometimes social media needs to be a kinder place. I think people don't realize the gravity of what they say. You know be it memes, be it videos, be it, you know just the use of words. It is a spur of the moment thing for them at that point in time...Instinctively what they feel they just put out there. Not realizing what the person reading it will go through."

Below is the Instagram story post put out by Daniel Christian that resulted in him receiving support from fellow cricketers. As per the post, the Australian all-rounder sincerely requests fans to keep his wife out of the criticism.

Glenn Maxwell came out in support of Daniel Christian after loss

Glenn Maxwell puts out two separate tweets to thank the 'real RCB fans' and slam those fans who are spreading hate on social media, calling the behaviour' disgusting.'

