KKR Batsman Nitish Rana Impresses Fans With Motivational Tweet On Coronavirus

Cricket News

KKR star Nitish Rana has asked fans not to lose heart during India lockdown as the fight against coronavirus won't last forever and the sun will rise again.

KKR

The coronavirus outbreak has not only brought the entire cricket season to a standstill but also affected the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 was supposed to get underway from March 29 until the coronavirus pandemic caused BCCI to take major step regarding the IPL 2020 postponed till April 15. With no IPL action taking place, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana took to Twitter asking fans not to lose heart during the India lockdown.

Also Read: Lockdown Extension To May 3 Will Make Us Postpone IPL 2020 Further: BCCI Sources

KKR star Nitish Rana's message to fans over coronavirus

Delhi batsman Nitish Rana has been an integral part of the KKR batting lineup and just like other cricketers, he is also following coronavirus guidelines during the India lockdown. In his Twitter post, Nitish Rana wrote that the fight against coronavirus won't last forever and the sun will rise again. Here's what Nitish Rana tweeted

Also Read: Sanju Samson Picks KKR's Sunil Narine As Toughest Bowler Of All-time In IPL Cricket

Fans react to Nitish Rana tweet 

Nitish Rana and his IPL career so far

KKR star Nitish Rana first came into limelight during the IPL 2017 when he smashed 333 runs in just 13 games while playing for current IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Despite having a good season, Nitish Rana was back in auction pool after being released by Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders went all out to buy the left-handed batsman for a sum of ₹3.4 crore and since then, he has been the mainstay of the KKR batting lineup.

Also Read: KKR Star Eoin Morgan Reveals Secret Behind Controlling Himself From Playing Reverse Sweep

IPL 2020 postponed continues during India lockdown 

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the India lockdown has been extended to May 3 due to coronavirus. The announcement came as a major setback for BCCI, who has stayed quiet over the future of the IPL 2020. Leading news agency ANI tweeted that BCCI sources have claimed that due to India's lockdown extension, the IPL has been postponed till at least May 3. 

Also Read: IPL 2020: KKR's ₹15.5 Crore Star Pat Cummins Relieved With Downtime At Home

Earlier reports had suggested that the IPL could be held in October-November instead of the T20 World Cup (in case it is cancelled) but a BCCI official recently commented that making the IPL happen in October will be much more complicated than it seems. 

