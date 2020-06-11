KKR CEO Claims Majority Of Franchises Want Full IPL With Unchanged Format: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore on Thursday said that that the 2-time champions are not in support of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) format being tinkered in order to accommodate the tournament in the coronavirus-hit calendar. According to a PTI report, Venky Mysore said that most franchises want the event to be held in its complete format, while speaking on a virtual news conference.

Also read: KKR CEO Backs Use Of Technology For Crowd Noise If IPL 2020 Is Played Behind Closed Doors

KKR CEO on why IPL 2020 format should not be tinkered

Mysore, in his statement, has said that tinkering with the quality of the product is not a great idea since that is what has made it really special in the first place. Mysore said that despite the majority of the franchises agreeing to the idea of holding the tournament in full format; there are one or two who had answered it slightly differently. However, when he spoke to them offline, they said that they were misquoted.

Also read: BCCI Ready For Resumption Of Cricket Including IPL: Ganguly Tells States To Get Ready

BCCI eyes October-November window for conducting IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29 before BCCI President Sourav Ganguly decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely due to the lockdown. While there is no clarity on the future of the tournament, reports have emerged that BCCI is looking at the September-October window if the International Cricket Council (ICC) decides to not conduct the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly 'optimistic' About IPL In 2020; Pens Important Letter To BCCI Affiliates

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has also said the governing body was exploring possibilities to make sure IPL 2020 happens in the calendar year even if it means playing in empty stadiums. Talking about IPL being held during that window, Mysore said that the more important part is to be in a position to be able to stage the tournament and he thinks that IPL as a product has become the biggest spectacle, the biggest product which has caught the imagination not only of India as a country but the cricketing world at large.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly Refusing To Carry Drinks During 1991-92 Debut Tour Claims 'rubbish': Azharuddin

KKR CEO on using technology to imitate the crowd

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said during his recent interview with ESPNCricinfo that if the IPL 2020 is played behind closed doors, then the tournament should be conducted with the help of technological use of recreating crowd noise in the stadiums. He said that LED walls and high-resolution speakers should be applied in the stands during matches, through which IPL fans can have a virtual presence at the venue,

The KKR CEO is of the opinion that fans will then be able to react and cheer for their favourite IPL teams in the same way they do while physically being present at stadiums. He added that in some regards, the model is also applied in the United States during their football matches as well.