KKR CEO Reveals Gautam Gambhir's Biggest Quality That Made Him Successful In IPL Cricket

Gautam Gambhir has often been credited for being the man to change the fortunes of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The gutsy left-hander was a massive success during his tenure as the captain of the franchise. Under him, the side saw a complete turn around as they went on to clinch two IPL titles. In a recent YouTube interview on The RK Show, KKR CEO Venky Mysore described why GG was the ideal choice for the franchise and how his playing style suited the franchise.

Venky Mysore heaps praise on Gautam Gambhir's captaincy

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Mysore revealed in the interview how the Delhi-based cricketer was as a leader of the KKR side. He states that the former India opener is a fantastic leader with a very wise mind and strong instincts. Being a quiet man, he did not believe in making a lot of noise or antics outside the cricket ground. But on the field, he came across as a fiery campaigner with his intensity and captaincy.

Mysore remembered how he and Gautam Gambhir, during his time with the KKR, used to have tea, coffee, talk about various issues during their flight journeys. He added how he still has a very healthy relationship with the cricketer and his family. Their seven-year-long association has helped them build a very amicable relationship amongst themselves.

Gautam Gambhir's impact on KKR

Leading the side, the southpaw had taken several decisions that impacted the franchise in a significant way. He helped to build a core team while discovering new talents and convincing the management to show faith in them. This includes coaxing the management to buy Sunil Narine and backing him but sending him at the top of the order as a pinch-hitter. KKR won two IPL titles under Gambhir's captaincy in the 2012 and 2014 seasons where Sunil Narine too was an integral part in the team's success. Narine also plays for KKR's CPL 2020 team, Trinbago Knight Riders.

KKR in the IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik is slated to lead the KKR side again in the IPL 2020. Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic, this season of the IPL 2020 is set to be held in the UAE behind closed doors. It will be interesting to see how the KKR team, that is accustomed to playing in a packed Eden Gardens stadiums, perform at grounds that are devoid of any live audience.

