KKR Chief Mentor David Hussey Believes Shubman Gill Will Finish IPL 2021 As Top Scorer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief mentor David Hussey has called Shubman Gill a "class act" before claiming that the right-handed Indians batsman will finish IPL 2021 as one of the leading run-scorers. Hussey backed the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning player, calling him an absolute class act. The former Australian cricketer said Gill is a star player and will come back stronger in the next game, adding "form will come and go, but class is permanent. Kolkata lost yet another game of the season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gill failed to score once again as the batsman made just 11 runs before getting out off a direct hit from Jos Buttler. Gill has scored 80 runs from the five games that he has played so far in the tournament.

"He is a star player, he took Test match arena by storm in Australia. He is very specific and he has a great work ethic. All I can say is that form will come and go, class is permanent. He is one class individual, both on and off the field. Mark my words, he will be one of the highest-scoring batsmen by the end of the tournament. He is an absolute class act," Hussey said after the match, which Rajasthan won by six wickets with 7 balls to spare.

Rajasthan vs Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals won the match and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede. The Men in Pink managed to keep the Eoin Morgan-led team under pressure for the majority of the match as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) first failed to post a high total for chase and then were unable to defend it. KKR batsmen failed to score runs against Rajasthan's lethal bowling attack. Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and Dinesh Karthik were the only players who scored some runs for their team as they made 22, 36, and 25 runs respectively. The viewers were once again starved of Andre Russell's explosive inning as the West Indian all-rounder scored just 9 off 7 balls. KKR could make only 133 runs in 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Chris Morris was the highlight for Rajasthan in the bowling department as the former Protea picked up 4/23

Rajasthan Royals suffered an early blow as English opener Jos Buttler was dismissed lbw by Varun Chakravarthy for just five runs. Skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played his first game of the season, forged an important partnership before the latter was dismissed by Shivam Mavi for 22 off 17 balls. Shivam Dube came in and scored a quickfire 22 off 18 balls to add some runs to the board. In the end, Sanju Samson and David Miller finished the game for Rajasthan as they remained unbeaten at 42 and 24 respectively. Rajasthan is now sitting at number 6 position on the points table.

(Image Credit: IPL)