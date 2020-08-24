KKR Import Chris Green's 1st-ball Wicket Helps GAW Defend Record Low Total Of 118: Watch

Australian T20 star Chris Green has made a name for himself with his consistent performances in the shortest format of the game. The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Big Bash League and has also plied his trade in the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020). The all-rounder, known or his hitting prowess, was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2020 auction and will travel to the UAE to team up with the franchise next month.

IPL 2020: KKR's new recruit Chris Green bowls a peach; grabs wicket of the first ball in CPL 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors faced off against the Jamaica Tallawahs in Match 8 of the CPL 2020 on Saturday. The Warriors after a breezy start found themselves in trouble when captain Chris Green walked into bat. However, the KKR star couldn't do much and his side settled for a paltry 118 in 20 overs. After his failure with the bat, the Australian took responsibility to make early inroads in the Tallwahs chase and opened the bowling.

With his very first delivery, the 26-year-old caught Chadwick Walton on the crease, hitting straight on his back leg to pick a wicket off his first delivery. The KKR import's heroics triggered a batting collapse and the Tallawahs, succumbed to a 14-run defeat, finishing their 20 overs with just 104 runs on the board. The win was a much-needed one for the Warriors, who moved closer to a top-four finish in the CPL 2020.

First Ball! Chris Green takes the Googly Magic Moment of the match with this beauty! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #GooglyMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/IbRQ42qYb6 — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 22, 2020

Chris Green's performance and impact is set to boost KKR as they look to add to their IPL trophy cabinet. The Australian adds much-needed depth and firepower to the KKR line-up and Dinesh Karthik is likely to bank on the 26-year-old in times of crisis. Green's experience of playing the PSL in UAE will come in handy, with the IPL 2020 set to begin in the Gulf country next month. It is also likely that Green could make his IPL debut in the very first game KKR play this season due to the likely absence of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

The IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19, after a five-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KKR last won the IPL title in the 2014 season under the captaincy of former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

(Image Courtesy: CPL T20 Twitter)