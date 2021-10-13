KKR Edge Past DC With 3-wicket Win In Nail-biting Qualifier; To Face CSK In IPL 2021 Final

After a spectacular performance from the bowling department aided by a wonderful half-century from Venkatesh Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated the Delhi Capitals by three wickets in what seemed to be a nail-biting finish to the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Kolkata will now lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 final on Friday, October 15 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kolkata won the toss and chose to field first and it looked to be the right decision given that the pitch favoured bowling so heavily. Kolkata's mystery spinners performed their spell well as they restricted Delhi to 135/5 and following that, as the dew set in, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubhman Gill looked like they had guided KKR to victory. But there was a twist in the tail as Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada forced the match to the death overs where Ravichandran Ashwin did his job well to force KKR to a level that they required 6 runs from 2 balls to secure their berth in the finals. However, Tripathi hit a magnificent six to end the match on a happy note for KKR.

KKR vs DC Match Report

In the power play, Delhi tried their best to score a safe target. They may have lost Prithvi Shaw but a run rate of 6.5 on the Sharjah pitch is considered good. It was a good platform for the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer to come in and take the innings on from there. Marcus Stoinis came in after Shaw was given out for an lbw after a superb bowling showdown by Varun Chakravarthy. Just as Stoinis (18 off 23) seemed to get warmed up, he was bowled by Shivam Mavi. A couple of overs later Chakravarthy was again turning and twisting the ball as he does so well to get Dhawan out on a googly as the Delhi opener went down the track looking to slog it away but the ball went through the stroke and towards Shakib Al Hasan who took a brilliant diving catch.

In the next over, DC's skipper, Pant departed for just six runs after he looked to pull far but the ball landed straight in Rahul Tripathi's hands and from then on, things were not looking too great for Delhi. At the end of the 16th over Delhi were 92 for four but after that, they were handed a lifeline when it seemed that Hetmyer was caught out by an excellent catch from Shubhman Gill but the TV umpire deemed Chakravarthy to have crossed the line for a no-ball. The very next over Hetmyer hit two sixes and eventually, Delhi finished the innings at a respectable 135 for 5 after Shreyas Iyer held down the fort to score 30 off 27 and specifically the 15 runs in the last over.

Venkatesh Iyer's half-century propels KKR to victory

KKR began the chase well scoring 15 in the first two overs and the openers Shreyas Iyer and Gill did so well to take them to 51/0 by the end of the PowerPlay. They then quickly raced to 76/0 in 10 and needed 60 runs in 60 balls. Iyer was exceptional in his batting as he hit 55 off 41 balls and put KKR into a winning situation. Shubhman Gill played a fantastic inning as he scored 46 off 46 as KKR needed just 13 in the last 24 balls. But the match was not done just then, some exquisite death over bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took the pressure of the match to the last over and while Ashwin did well to hold KKR. With six needed off the last two balls, Rahul Tripathi hit a brilliant six to finish it off and hand the win to KKR.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)