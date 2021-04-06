KKR Gets Nostalgic As Pawan Negi Trains Under Watchful Supervision Of Harbhajan Singh

Pawan Negi will be hoping to showcase some impactful performances in the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway this Friday. Negi was roped in by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 50 lakhs during IPL 2021 mini-auctions.

As the left-arm spinner gets set to don the Purple & Gold jersey, he was seen sweating it out in the nets and it so happened that he was trying to rediscover his rhythm with the ball under the watchful eyes of a senior spinner.

Pawan Negi bowls under supervision of Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, KKR had posted a couple of images where the southpaw can be seen bowing under the supervision of veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. The image on the right happens to be a recent one where Negi is rolling his arms over as 'Bhajji' monitors his actions whereas, the other image happens to be a still from one of Team India's net session a few years ago where the 2011 World Cup winner can be seen explaining something to Pawan Negi as he gears up to bowl.

Meanwhile, the champions of the 2012 and 2014 editions acquired the services of Harbhajan Singh for this year's Indian Premier League at his base price of Rs 2 crores and in fact, were the only side to bid for him in the IPL 2021 Auctions that were held in February. Bhajji will now be hoping to make the ball talk in the purple and gold jersey.

The offie who was a part of the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings from 2018 to 2020 suddenly backed out from the tournament last season due to personal reasons. Later, the franchise decided to part ways with him and he was released from the squad.

KKR in IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to make the playoffs in the previous two editions and they will be looking to break the jinx this time around in their quest to win a third IPL title. The Eoin Morgan-led side will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

