KKR IPL 2021 Team: List Of Players After Eoin Morgan & Co. Spend 7.55 CR At Auction 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise purchased six cricketers at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. With the latest KKR auction 2021 purchases, the franchise completed their 25-member squad for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Just a day after the auction, here is a complete look at the KKR squad, including their new recruits and retained players.

KKR IPL 2021 team new additions feature Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

The KKR franchise added eight new cricketers to their squad at the IPL 2021 auction. They purchased Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Team India veteran Harbhajan Singh and other local players like Karun Nair and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR auction 2021 purchases

Here is a look at all eight of the KKR auction 2021 purchases along with their prices.

KKR squad: KKR players retained by franchise back in January

On January 20, the KKR franchise announced a list of their retained players for the IPL 2021 season. From their previous editions’ squad, they retained captain Eoin Morgan, his deputy Dinesh Karthik, West Indian T20 stalwarts Andre Russell, Sunil Narine among other cricketers. Shubman Gill, who recently starred in India’s Test series win in Australia, also made a cut among the retained set of the KKR squad.

List of retained KKR players: watch video

A detailed look at the entire KKR squad: watch video

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 contract

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh originally went unsold at the auction. He was later picked by the KKR IPL 2021 team in the second round for his base price of ₹2 crores. Speaking about Harbhajan Singh’s inclusion into the squad, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said that the 40-year-old off-spinner will bring years of experience into the KKR camp in the bowling department.

Later, Harbhajan Singh himself expressed his excitement about joining the KKR franchise. He took to Twitter and wrote that he is looking forward to winning “another trophy” with them and claimed that the franchise can expect his 100 per cent commitment on the field.

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 contract and his reaction

Looking forward to win another 🏆 with purple and gold.. thank you for having me.. all you will get from me is 100 percent commitment at all time.. see you all soon #KKRHaiTaiyaar @KKRiders 🙏 @Eoin16 @iamsrk https://t.co/zVV2h0NZTD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 18, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM

