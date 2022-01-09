KKR Remind Fans Of Gambhir's 'T20 Master Stroke' After AUS' Field Placement Vs ENG

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Twitter to remind fans of the time when their ex-skipper Gautam Gambhir set a Test-like field setting for MS Dhoni similar to the one the Aussies used today in the Day 5 3rd session of the Ashes.

That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/D3XbMu83mf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 9, 2022

The Aussies had to bowl in spinners as it was getting dark and had to try to spin their way through victory. Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith tried hard with Smith managing to pick Leach but needed to pick one wicket of the final two overs which Stuart Broad and James Anderson stood their ground against and in the end, the game ended in a draw bringing an end to Australia's three-match winning steak.

IPL: When Gautam Gambhir surrounded MS Dhoni with fielders

This incident dates back to IPL 2016 in a game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants. The RPSG were reeling at 74 for four in 10.3 overs when MS Dhoni came out to bat at number six. Looking to put the batter under pressure, Gautam Gambhir deployed two slips, a silly point and a short leg and with the wicket offering some spin the spinners were able to put pressure on MSD with him scoring just eight runs off 22 balls before the rain came in and reduced the overs.

While this became a talking point, people also remembered and this wasn't the first time that Gautam Gambhir was doing so, as in the reverse fixture earlier that season, the skipper had brought in a slip and leg slip along with a silly point to put MS Dhoni under pressure.

Recalling the moment KKR wrote “That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 masterstroke!” sharing an image comparing the instance with a scene from today's Australia vs England game. As far as the AUS vs ENG series is concerned Australia have won the series and are 3-0 up at the completion of the fourth Test. The Aussies won the first three games, before missing out on their fourth win by a whisker. The next Test match is scheduled to be played in Horbat starting from 14th January.

Image: Twitter/ KKR