KKR Sends Coded Message '54' To Skipper Eoin Morgan; Commentators, Fans Try To Decode It

Pitted against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stepped onto the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday hoping to change its luck after being knocked down by four consecutive defeats in the ongoing IPL 2021. While the team attempted to restrict Punjab Kings' from reaching a respectable score, the dugout was seen delivering a coded message '54' to skipper Morgan. The mysterious number, displayed by KKR and England analyst Nathan Leamon left fans and commentators buzzing with what the odd combination of numbers could mean.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan shared his thoughts on the combination sharing that while '45' stands to remind the Captain that he is forgetting something, he was not sure about what '54' meant. Some fans speculated whether '54' could mean telling Morgan to use a 5-4 field which talks about the position of fielders - 5 on the offside and 4 on the leg side.

Netizens react

KKR'S team analyst is showing coded message "54" from the dogout to the team.



Do not know what's that message means? #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKR — Anish Kumar Sahoo (@Anishkumarsahoo) April 26, 2021

eoin morgan and team getting some secret messages from the dugout ðŸ§ðŸ˜¶ — Nemi_gulati (@GulatiNemi) April 26, 2021

Cryptic messages are being conveyed from KKR's dugout to captain Morgan. Seeing the captaincy of Morgan in last few matches, he definitely needs that assistance.

5âƒ£4âƒ£?ðŸ¤”ðŸ˜„#PBKSvsKKR #KKRvsPBKS — GAURAVá´¹á´µ (@ThisIsGaurav_) April 26, 2021

One of guy from KKR dugout was showing numbers 5 and 4 in the over of varun



Just like it happened in Eng Vs SA series. — à¤¯à¤¶ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤ª à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹ (@messy_stuffz) April 26, 2021

KKR in IPL 2021

Having lost their last four matches, the Kolkata Knight Riders is facing Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the table and is looking up to skipper Eoin Morgan, who is a vital cog in the middle order to deliver with the bat.

Speaking on his team's last defeat against Rajasthan Royals Morgan had said, "The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Didn’t put the bowlers under enough pressure. RR adapted to the pitch much better. We were probably 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game", said Morgan during the post-match presentation."