KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Tends To 'stay Away' From Andre Russell After He Gets Out

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said that he tries to stay away from Andre Russell after he has just got out. While speaking at the post-match presentation, the KKR captain said that it's great to see Andre Russell in such tremendous form, particularly when he strikes the ball the way he did against Chennai Super Kings. When asked about Russell sitting on the stairs after getting out and not being able to finish the game for KKR, Morgan jokingly added, "I tend to stay away from him after he's got out". Russell, who hit an incredible 54 off 22 balls, was seen sitting alone at the stairs after getting out as he looked upset for not being able to finish the game for KKR.

Russell regains form

Russell looked in amazing form yesterday after he came down to the crease following a collapse of top-order batsmen. Russell and Dinesh Karthik forged an important partnership for KKR as they took the team from 31/5 to 112 before the former was clean bowled by Sam Curran. Russell's 22-ball knock included six maximums and three boundaries, which he smashed with a strike rate of 245.45. After Russell's departure, Pat Cummins was sent in the middle and the Australian pacer managed to shock CSK with his 66 runs off 34 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 boundaries. KKR lost the game by 18 runs at the end when Prasidh Krishna was run out while trying to steal a double off Shardul Thakur's bowling.

Chennai Super Kings won their third game on the trot of IPL 2021 after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to take the top spot on the points table. Batting first, Dhoni and his team had scored 220 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 64 off 42 balls and Faf du Plessis' 95 off just 60 balls. Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 17 runs respectively. However, it was Faf du Plessis who finished it for CSK at the end as he remained not out after the completion of the first inning. Faf was given the player of the match award.

(Image Credit: IPL/Twitter)

