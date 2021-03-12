KKR Team 2021 CEO Venky Mysore Takes Dig At BCCI After Varun Chakravarthy's Fitness Test

The meteoric rise of Varun Chakravarthy is deemed exemplary by many, considering his rise from second division cricket in Tamil Nadu to representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The mystery spinner's exploits in the cash-rich league fast-tracked his selection in the Indian T20 side as well. However, his fitness has proved to be a roadblock in him doing the national colours. The latest Varun Chakravarthy fitness test controversy has apparently not gone down too well with many, and KKR team 2021 CEO Venky Mysore has also come out in support of the 29-year-old.

Varun Chakravarthy fitness test: Venky Mysore takes a dig at BCCI

There is an added importance given to a player's fitness in modern-day cricket, and the Indian cricket team has emerged as a flag-bearer for the same. Several notable players like Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson have failed to clear the designated fitness tests in the past, and spinner Varun Chakravarthy is the latest one to join the list.

The player earned his maiden India call-up when he was included in the T20 squad for the Australian series. However, a shoulder injury ruled him out from the tour. He was also named in the India vs England T20 squad, but uncertainty looms over his selection after he failed to clear the fitness test multiple times. It is believed that Rahul Chahar, who already is a part of the bio-bubble, could replace him for the matches.

Venky Mysore, the KKR team CEO, took to his Twitter account to respond to a tweet posted by popular sports presenter Harsha Bhogle. Mysore reckoned that Chakravarthy is an exceptionally skillful player. He also suggested that several yesteryear greats would not have been a part of the side if they had to maintain the current fitness standards. The KKR official hinted that is unfair that a player of this caliber will have to miss out because of being a few seconds slower in sprints.

@bhogleharsha he has more skills than most we have seen, but may be a few seconds slower in a sprint...I wonder how many greats of yesteryears, cricket would have lost, based on the current “standards”! https://t.co/JHV9nZBO2v — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) March 11, 2021

Apparently, Mysore is not the only IPL franchise official upset with the new fitness standards set by the BCCI. Few other officials have expressed their disagreement across various Indian media reports. While speaking about the latest development in a pre-match interview, India captain Virat Kohli mentioned how the current team operates at very high levels of fitness and skills

The star batter, who leads by example when it comes to being fit, stated that players who aspire to be a part of the national side must abide by what is required to make the cut. As per Kohli, there is no room for compromise when it comes to meeting the set standards.

India vs England 1st T20

The two cricketing giants are all set to battle it out in the shortest format. The India vs England 1st T20 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM (IST).

IPL 2021: KKR team 2021

KKR players retained: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

KKR players purchased in IPL 2021 auction: Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Ben Cutting.

Image source: BCCI