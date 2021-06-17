KKR Team 2021 Pacer Lockie Ferguson Set To Replace Kagiso Rabada At The Hundred 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is all set to take the cricket world by storm through the inaugural season of The Hundred 2021 tournament which will be a first of its kind 100-ball tournament. However, even before the tournament has begun, the ECB is facing a challenge to retain major cricket players in The Hundred due to international fixtures of players from different countries. Earlier, Australian players David Warner and Marcus Stoinis had exited the tournament and now, South African bowler Kagiso Rabada has also withdrawn from The Hundred 2021.

Kagiso Rabada withdraws from The Hundred tournament

Kagiso Rabada was earlier set to take part in The Hundred 2021 season with the Manchester Originals team. The South African bowler is currently a part of the South Africa tour of the West Indies where both nations will play 2 Test matches and 5 T20I matches. South Africa will then play a white-ball series against Ireland with the last match of the series ending on July 25. Even though Kagiso Rabada can return to The Hundred tournament after the series against Ireland, the South African bowler has decided to take a break.

This summer, every ball counts. Be part of the action, be part of The Hundred. pic.twitter.com/DGc9Kd4gln — The Hundred (@thehundred) April 21, 2021

New Zealand cricketer Lockie Ferguson is all set to replace Kagiso Rabada in The Hundred 2021 tournament while playing for the Manchester Originals team. Lockie Ferguson was a part of the KKR team 2021 in the previously postponed IPL 2021 season. While speaking on the inclusion of Ferguson, an ECB spokesperson said that they were thrilled to welcome a player of the quality of Lockie Ferguson to The Hundred. He further added that it was sad news that Kagiso will not take part this year but the schedule and challenges around international travel due to Covid remain an issue for some overseas players.

Lockie Ferguson IPL price for 2021 season

Kolkata Knight Riders had first purchased Lockie Ferguson in the year 2019 for a price of INR 1.6 crores. The Lockie Ferguson IPL price has remained constant at a price of INR 1.6 crores since then. Lockie Ferguson had previously displayed his potential in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 season. The KKR fans were delighted to see the New Zealand fast bowler concede just 2 runs in the Super Over while taking 3 wickets in the match. He became an instant fan favourite from the KKR team after his brilliant bowling performance, however, he wasn't included in the playing XI of the KKR team 2021 for the IPL 2021 season.

The Hundred 2021 season

The first match of The Hundred is all set to take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in The Kia Oval Stadium in London (as per British Summer Time). The Hundred 2021 is a 100-ball tournament that will feature 8 city-based teams where each team will have a men’s and women’s squad. The first match of the tournament will take place between the Oval Invincibles (men) and the Manchester Originals (men).

Image Source: AP/BLACKCAPS Twitter