KKR Team 2021 Presenter Sanjana Ganesan To Marry Jasprit Bumrah, Fans Pen Creative Wishes

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is renowned for making batsmen dance to his tunes, has been bowled over by popular sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan and the two are set to tie the knot. According to reports, the Jasprit Bumrah marriage date is March 14-15 and the venue is Goa. Notably, Bumrah who was a part of the Test series against England, pulled out of the final Test citing personal reasons.

The Jasprit Bumrah girlfriend mystery seems to have finally been solved. Sanjana Ganesan is an anchor for Star Sports. She also works with the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). There's a lot of suspense regarding the Jasprit Bumrah marriage date and venue. However, as per unconfirmed reports, Bumrah and Ganesan will enter the wedlock this weekend in a secret wedding ceremony in Goa.

Sources have also stated that only a few family members will be in attendance for the wedding due to the COVID-19 restrictions and none of Bumrah's teammates will attend the wedding due to the upcoming T20I series against England and the biosecure bubble protocols put in place. The official Twitter handle of KKR team 2021 on Monday took to Twitter and posted a few pictures of their action Sanjana Ganesan who was seen donning the KKR merchandise. The franchise also put up a lovely caption to the post. With Ganesan's name trending on the internet, KKR has made the most of the opportunity by advertising their merchandise.

As soon as KKR uploaded the post, fans flooded it with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and ran a meme riot by igniting the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. For the unversed, Bumrah plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL whereas Ganesan is an anchor for KKR. Here's a look at a few reactions.

KKR Ka Damad MI mai hai ( Bumrah )



MI ka Damad KKR mai hai ( Gill ) pic.twitter.com/6vqqCdvaPU — Ammar (@itzz_ammar) March 8, 2021

Bumrah is playing for @mipaltan and by his marriage news KKR is promotion ðŸ˜‚..#BumrahMarriage #IPL2021 — Guru (@okguru123) March 8, 2021

Mumabu Knight Riders ðŸ’œðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/9AuWZbZxzI — Ankur Gautam (@AnkurGa79689647) March 8, 2021

Brilliant marketing strategy!!! — S (@ItsSaurabh_) March 8, 2021

Well played, riders!! ðŸ˜¹ðŸ˜¹ — Naaz ðŸ’« (@stfunaaz) March 8, 2021

Sanjana might be needing a combined KKR & MI jersey in the IPL 2021 ðŸ˜… — ðŸ’« | WandaVision Era ðŸ’¥ (@PawriHoraiHai) March 8, 2021

Mumbai Indians IPL schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. As per the IPL schedule, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Rohit Sharma's men will like to start their tournament with a win as their side is a slow starter and has a tendency to lose the first match of the competition Mumbai Indians had lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

MI team 2021

MI players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

MI players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

