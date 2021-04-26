KKR Team 2021 Update: Brendon McCullum Reveals Tough Punishment For Indisciplined Players

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2021 campaign hasn't gotten off to an ideal start. The Men in Purple kicked off the competition on a winning note by defeating Sunriders Hyderabad. However, since then, everything has gone against KKR as they have lost four games on a trot and are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table.

Brendon McCullum introduces unique punishment for players turning up late

While KKR team 2021 have had several issues on the field, they have some problems off the field as well. It seems like a few players haven't been reporting on time to the team bus. As a result, KKR team 2021 head coach Brendon McCullum has come up with a unique punishment for the players who are turning up late to the team bus.

KKR's Instagram handle uploaded a video where Brendon McCullum is seen punishing two of his players by involving them in a grueling fielding drill. The players who were punished by McCullum are Tim Seifert and Sheldon Jackson. In the video, McCullum is seen throwing balls in the air one after the other in different directions as players are trying their best to catch each one of them.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan's men will look to get back their IPL 2021 campaign on track by getting back to winning ways. KKR are set to take on Punjab Kings in Match 21 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. The two-time IPL champions will look to win this contest at any cost as a loss here will further jeopardize their chances of quailfying for IPL 2021 playoffs. Here's a look at the PBKS vs KKR live streaming details.

PBKS vs KKR live scores and streaming details

For the PBKS vs KKR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 26.

