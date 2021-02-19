KKR Team CEO Venky Mysore Reveals Harbhajan Singh's Unique Reaction On Joining Team: WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among the franchises with the lightest purse as they only had ₹10.75 crores going into the IPL 2021 auction. With as many as eight slots to fill, the KKR team management had to play their cards wisely and it would be safe to say that the franchise was successful in plugging the holes in their squad.

KKR CEO hopeful of lifting IPL 2021 trophy with 'champion' Harbhajan Singh

Among the players that KKR bought, the name that created a lot of buzz was that of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinner who went unsold during the first set of the IPL auction was bought by KKR when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was ₹2 crores and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him.

After the IPL 2021 auction concluded, CEO, Managing Director of KKR, Venky Mysore revealed Harbhajan Singh's unique reaction upon joining the KKR team. The video of the same was uploaded by KKR's official Instagram handle where Mysore said that he is really looking forward to seeing Harbhajan don KKR's purple and gold jersey.

Mysore further said that after getting Harbhajan onboard, he texted the cricketer welcoming him to the KKR family and quipped that it's better late than never. Lauding the spinner, the KKR CEO stated that Harbhajan is a champion and has also been a part of IPL winning sides in the past. Mysore revealed that Harbhajan amusingly asked him when will he lift the IPL trophy. To which Mysore replied to Harbhajan saying that wherever he has gone, he has lifted the trophy which is why he is hopeful that the cricketer's energy will rub off on KKR and they will lift the trophy this year.

KKR players bought at IPL auction

Meanwhile, besides Harbhajan, KKR bought Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who has been a part of the franchise in the past. The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 price is ₹3.2 crore. Other players who were bought by KKR at IPL auction are Ben Cutting (₹75 lakh), Karun Nair (₹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (₹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (₹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (₹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (₹20 lakh).

KKR players retained ahead of IPL auction

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM/ HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM

