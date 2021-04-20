KKR Team Coach Brendon McCullum Names Cricketer In The Team With Highest Commitment Levels

Kolkata Knight Riders have had two difficult matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far. The KKR team couldn’t carry the momentum from their first victory, losing their last 2 matches against the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The KKR team uploaded a post-match meeting video of the team after their loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR coach Brendon McCullum praised Rahul Tripathi for being a massive positive for the team and gave an example of his attitude and commitment to the game.

Match 10 of the IPL saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs. The RCB posted a massive total of 204 due to a brilliant batting display by Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. The KKR team failed to put up against the total and were restricted to 166 runs which registered the second consecutive defeat for the team.

Post-match meeting to address the positive

In a post-match meeting, the KKR coach Brendon McCullum pointed out all the positives of the game in an attempt to keep the morale of the team going. He said that the team displayed some really good stuff with the bat in hand and their batting approach was good although they had a few too many runs to chase. He further said that the team was committed to the plan and the chase which was a good thing and they could have won If the team had some good partnerships and few things going well for them on the field.

Turning his attention to Rahul Tripathi, he said that the right-handed batsmen was a massive positive on the field and if they had 11 Rahul Tripathi attitudes and commitment on the field, they will challenge a lot of teams. Rahul Tripathi scored 25 runs in the match and his fielding commitment saw him take the catch of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Previously, in one of the KKR videos uploaded on their social media handles, Rahul Tripathi has comically been revealed to be someone who continued training day and night during off days even when he nodded when the coach asked him whether he was done or the day and whether he was leaving the ground, and yet continued with his drills till he was exhausted.

The Rahul Tripathi IPL 2021 price has seen a rise since he was first purchased by Pune in 2017. The KKR team spent INR 60 lakh for the Rahul Tripathi IPL 2021 price.

Rahul Tripathi stats in IPL

Rahul Tripathi has scored 1071 runs in 48 matches with a strike rate of 136.08. The Rahul Tripathi stats and his average of 25.50 might not display his value in bringing stability to the KKR batting line-up. His fielding experience is notable with 18 catches in his IPL career.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

The Kolkata Knight Riders currently are ranked 5th on the IPL 2021 points table. The KKR IPL 2021 schedule has them face the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, April 21. A win against them would certainly bring KKR into the top four of the IPL 2021 points table.

Image Source: KKR Twitter