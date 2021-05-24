KKR Team, Satya Nadella Will Have To Wait For 2 More Years To Fulfill Top Cricketing Dream

Major League Cricket USA - a franchise-based T20 tournament that was slated to be launched in 2021 has been postponed to 2023 primarily because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Another reason behind the delay in launching the tournament is to provide some time for the AirHogs Stadium facility acquired last year in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, which will be renovated before the competition's launch in the summer of 2023.

IPL 2021: Major League Cricket USA postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Kolkata Knight Riders Group, who already have their teams in three leagues, the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and T20 Global League in South Africa, led the list of investors in Major League Cricket USA. Besides the KKR team, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, Paytm founder Vijay Sharma and Adobe chief executive Shantanu Narayen are also some of the prominent investors announced by USA Cricket for MLC in a promotional video.

In that video, USA Cricket had stated that the tournament was set to be launched in 2022. However, the tournament has now been postponed for a second time with USA Cricket officials claiming that they are hoping to have MLC T20 exhibition matches in the summer of 2022 before they conduct the first edition of the MLC in 2023 including six full teams. As a result, the likes of the KKR team and Satya Nadella among others will have to wait another couple of years to fulfill their cricketing dream.

It is worth mentioning that the KKR group will hold a significant stake in Major League Cricket USA. The strategic investment by the KKR will see them playing the role of consultants to help USA Cricket run the six-team T20 league, which could also indicate that the franchise will co-own the competition with the national cricket board.

🏏BREAKING NEWS:



Major League Cricket signs long-term lease to develop first MLC Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas! https://t.co/jIwLJ0XEns — USA Cricket (@usacricket) November 18, 2020

The CEO and Managing Director of the Kolkata franchise, Venky Mysore had said last year that the league will be unlike a number of others at least in one way - The six (to start with) franchises will own a part of it. He added that in the IPL or the CPL, they can only own and operate a franchise whereas, in the case of the MLC, they will have a stake in the entire league. However, the KKR team owners will now have to still remain content with the upcoming CPL 2021 in the neighbouring West Indies as their next assignment, where they are also the defending champions.

The KKR owners were invited by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), USA Cricket's commercial partner in developing a professional T20 league in America. Speaking about the same, both Mysore and ACE had said that it is a long-term investment in American cricket. Mysore further said that when the ACE invited them, they said that they want to take a deep dive into this, and not just have a short-term outlook which is why the USA sees them as a consultant in many ways, apart from being a big part of the league.

Mysore had also stated that the ACE want them to play a very broad role, to help and assist them with all aspects of cricket in the country. He further reckoned that USA Cricket are looking at a bigger national cricket set-up, academies, develop talent, and all that is complementary to what the T20 League will do as well. He added that moreover, they will be working hard to build infrastructure there and six world-class stadiums in the next few years.

Mysore opined that it will be like a public-private partnership where you have conversations with the City Councils and they are used to doing it with other sports when it comes to giving the franchise land or long-term financing arrangements. He further said that eventually, the USA's ambition is to host international competitions, including, potentially, the World Cup. Mysore also said that the USA has a strong sports culture and it is also the No.1 media market. He went on to say that cricket is the second-most-watched sport in the world, so when it is all combined, it's got all the ingredients of a very successful product.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM