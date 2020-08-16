IPL 2020: KKR's Top 5 Run-getters Of All-time Will NOT Play For The Team This Year

The IPL 2020 is all set to return next month after a 6-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to begin in March, the tournament was postponed before a September 19 return was confirmed in the UAE. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to improve on their last season's showing when the take the field during the IPL 2020, where the two-time champions will look to add further silverware in their cabinet.

Kolkata Knight Riders top 5 run-getters of all time not in IPL 2020?

After the first three seasons ended up in disappointment, Kolkata Knight Riders established themselves as one of the top teams in the IPL under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. Under the Team India opener's leadership, Kolkata Knight Riders won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Gautam Gambhir is also the leading run-scorer in the franchise's history, scoring 3345 runs in 122 matches during his six-year stay with the team.

Robin Uthappa is second on the list, having scored 2,649 runs in 91 matches, followed by Yusuf Pathan's tally of 2,061 runs. South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has scored 1,603 runs during his time with Kolkata Knight Riders while Manish Pandey is fifth with 1,442 runs.

None of the top five run-getters in Kolkata Knight Riders history will play a part of the two-time IPL champions in the IPL 2020. Among the current squad, Andre Russell is the leading scorer for the KKR outfit and is sixth in their all-time list. Barring Andre Russell, none of their top 10 run-getters are part of Dinesh Karthik's side ahead of the IPL 2020. However, DK's is one of the leading run-getters in the tournament history and is 11th in the all-time list, behind Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane.

Kolkata Knight Riders made some huge purchases in the IPL 2020 auction, as the franchise looks to add to their two IPL titles. KKR added Australian pace ace Pat Cummins to their ranks, breaking the IPL record for the highest fee paid for an overseas player. Along with Cummins, the franchise added Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton and Chris Green to their ranks. The Knight Riders finished fifth in the IPL last season but will look to mount a serious challenge come IPL 2020.

