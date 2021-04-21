KKR Vs CSK Dream11 Team: Knight Riders Vs Super Kings Prediction, Team News

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 15th match of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Here is our KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction, team and top picks.

IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK match preview

After recovering from their first-match loss to the Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni has once again led the Chennai Super Kings to a top 4 position on the table. With two back to back wins, over the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, CSK are now in third place on the table and boast an impressive net run rate of 1.194. The three-time champions will look to go to the top of the standings with a win over the demoralized KKR in this game.

Meanwhile, failing to sustain their form from their first match, Eoin Morgan and the Kolkata Knight Riders have been abysmal in their last two fixtures. Falling by 10 runs to the Mumbai Indians and by 38 runs to the Royal Challengers, the side is in 5th place on the table right now. Under pressure, and with a struggling middle order, Morgan will hope for a win over CSK at the unfamiliar Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The track at this venue has long been a high scoring one that offers lots of support to batsmen and bowlers alike. With dew coming into play with great effect in the latter half of the match, the captain winning the toss is likely to want to bowl first. Going by the last few matches here, we can also expect some support for the spinners, with the humid and overcast conditions playing in favour of pacers early on in the innings.

Average first innings score: 167 (79 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 41

Injury and Availability News

There is no injury news for this match.

KKR vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

KKR vs CSK player record

With 155 runs in the bank already, Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana will be the highest scorer of the lot coming into this game. Considering that it will take a massive performance for him to catch up with Shikhar Dhawan at No.1, Rana can be expected to be KKR's to-go batter this game. He is followed, surprisingly, by CSK's Moeen Ali who has been a standout performer for the team this year. Rahul Tripathi and Suresh Raina have also been good with the bat so far in the tournament, with Tripathi boasting the best strike rate in the two teams.

Coming to bowling, KKR's dream all-rounder Andre Russell tops the charts for the two sides with 6 wickets to his name. He is followed by Moeen Ali, Pat Cummins and Deepak Chahar who have four each. The best bowling economy belongs to another CSK mainstay, Ravindra Jadeja, who has taken 2-63 in three games so far.

KKR vs CSK best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Nitish Rana, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain – Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali,

Nitish Rana and Suresh Raina will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Suresh Raina, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders – Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

According to our KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, the Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to edge past the Chennai Super Kings and win this match.

Note: The KKR vs CSK player record and as a result, the KKR vs CSK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KKR vs CSK Dream11 team and KKR vs CSK prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: IPL website