IPL 2021, KKR Vs CSK Highlight: Chennai Clinch The Thriller, Win By 18 Runs At Wankhede

KKR vs CSK: While Chennai have camped at the Wankhede for the last three games, KKR land in Mumbai with hopes of snapping Dhoni & Co. 2-match winning streak.

Jitesh Vachhatani
IPL 2021
23:19 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Heartbreak for the knights

CSK win the match by 18 runs despite Pat Cummins & Russell's heroics. 

23:19 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Prasidh Krishna run-out

Prasidh Krishna run-out and KKR fall short of batters. 

23:17 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: One over to go

KKR need 20 runs off the last over to pull off a magical finish, Pat Cummins on strike. 

23:14 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Chakravarthy makes the sacrifice

In a bid to get Cummins back on strike, Chakravarthy gets run out. KKR need 21 off 9 with Cummins on strilke

23:14 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Cummins takes on Curran

Cummins smokes another one into the stands. 

23:11 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Kolkata need 28 more

Pat Cummins leads the Kolkata pursuit, KKR needs 28 off the last two overs with the Australian on strike. Curran to bowl the penultimate over. 

23:05 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Cummins gets his fifty

Pat Cummins notches up a 23-ball fifty. KKR need 38 in 17 balls

 

23:05 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: New Record

 

pointer
KKR vs CSK: Kolkata need 40 more

Pat Cummins needs one run for his fifty and 40 more to take KKR over the line. 3 overs to go. 

23:00 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Kolkata lose Nagarkoti

Ngidi gets rid of Nagarkoti who tries to go for the slog. KKR need 45 off 22 with just two wickets in hand. 

22:59 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: The Russell-Mania

 

22:57 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: 30 runs off the 16th over

Pat Cummins smokes another one into the stands, 30 runs off Curran's third over. KKR are 176/7

22:54 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Pat Cummins keep Kolkata in the chase

Cummins smacks Curran's for three sixes in a row. KKR need 55 off 26. 

22:50 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Another knight falls

Dinesh Karthik walks back to the pavillion after valiant fightback. KKR are down to 146/6

22:48 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Kolkata still in the game

Pat Cummins slogs Ngidi for a 75m six, KKR need 76 off 34

22:45 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Milestone Alert!

 

22:35 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Curran ends the Russell show

Sam Curran sends Andre Russell back to the dugout, claims his leg stump and KKR are 112/6

 

22:31 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Russell sends the ball out of Wankhede

Andre Russell puts on a show at the Wankhede, brings up his fifty off just 21 balls. KKR are 111/5

 

22:27 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Another ball, another six

Russell races closer to fifty. KKR 3 short of the 100-run mark after 10 overs. 

 

22:24 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Russell continues to slog

Another six and Russell takes his partnership with Karthik over 50

22:22 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Russell hits another maximum

Shardul Thakur goes for a six on his first ball of the match, MS Dhoni seems unhappy. KKR are 79/5

22:19 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Can DK and Russell see Kolkata home?

Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell keep the boundaries coming in pursuit of 221. KKR are at 72/5

22:11 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Russell lets hell loose

Russell continues to hit it out of the park, welcomes Chahar with a maximum

 

22:10 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Stat Alert!

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL:

  • MS Dhoni - 151*
  • Dinesh Karthik - 143
  • Robin Uthappa - 90
  • Parthiv Patel - 81
22:07 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Russell ends powerplay with a six

Andre Russell spoils Ngidi's second over, ends powerplay with a six. KKR are 44/6

 

22:05 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: 'Everything they touch turns to gold'

 

22:04 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Kolkata in shambles

Rahul Tripathi walks back after nicking Ngidi's delivery. KKR's half side back in the hut.

22:02 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Chahar gets his fourth

Chahar sends back Sunil Narine, bags his fourth wicket with the help of Jadeja's spectacular catch. Sunil Gavaskar names the CSK fielder 'Jadugar Jadeja'. KKR at 31/4

22:00 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Sunil Narine walks in to bat

Narine promoted up the order after KKR lose three early wickets

21:58 IST, April 21st 2021
KKR vs CSK: Eoin Morgan departs

Chahar roars as he gets the wicket of Eoin Morgan, KKR reduced to 27/3

