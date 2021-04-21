IPL 2021, KKR Vs CSK Highlight: Chennai Clinch The Thriller, Win By 18 Runs At Wankhede

Quick links:
CSK win the match by 18 runs despite Pat Cummins & Russell's heroics.
Prasidh Krishna run-out and KKR fall short of batters.
KKR need 20 runs off the last over to pull off a magical finish, Pat Cummins on strike.
In a bid to get Cummins back on strike, Chakravarthy gets run out. KKR need 21 off 9 with Cummins on strilke
Cummins smokes another one into the stands.
Pat Cummins leads the Kolkata pursuit, KKR needs 28 off the last two overs with the Australian on strike. Curran to bowl the penultimate over.
Pat Cummins notches up a 23-ball fifty. KKR need 38 in 17 balls
No team in the history of the IPL has scored more runs after the fall of their 5th wicket
Pat Cummins needs one run for his fifty and 40 more to take KKR over the line. 3 overs to go.
Ngidi gets rid of Nagarkoti who tries to go for the slog. KKR need 45 off 22 with just two wickets in hand.
Walking in to bat after KKR's top-order crumbled, Andre Russell set Wankhede ablaze with his fiery knock. The explosive batter put on a complete show of power-hitting as he smashed a 21-ball fifty. CSK's Curran knocked over his leg-stump, putting an end to Russell-mania.
Pat Cummins smokes another one into the stands, 30 runs off Curran's third over. KKR are 176/7
Cummins smacks Curran's for three sixes in a row. KKR need 55 off 26.
Dinesh Karthik walks back to the pavillion after valiant fightback. KKR are down to 146/6
Pat Cummins slogs Ngidi for a 75m six, KKR need 76 off 34
Milestone boundary on a milestone day for Dinesh Karthik
Sam Curran sends Andre Russell back to the dugout, claims his leg stump and KKR are 112/6
A beauty from Sam Curran bowls Andre Russell behind his legs.
The Dre Russ show comes to an end on 54.
Muscle Russell's blitz comes to sad end, but it was a top effort
Andre Russell puts on a show at the Wankhede, brings up his fifty off just 21 balls. KKR are 111/5
A FIFTY for Andre Russell off just 21 deliveries with 3 Fours and 6 SIXES
Russell races closer to fifty. KKR 3 short of the 100-run mark after 10 overs.
Muscle Russell making himself right at home in Mumbai
47* (17) so far
Another six and Russell takes his partnership with Karthik over 50
Shardul Thakur goes for a six on his first ball of the match, MS Dhoni seems unhappy. KKR are 79/5
Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell keep the boundaries coming in pursuit of 221. KKR are at 72/5
Russell continues to hit it out of the park, welcomes Chahar with a maximum
Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL:
Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL:
Andre Russell spoils Ngidi's second over, ends powerplay with a six. KKR are 44/6
Two wickets off Deepak Chahar's third over followed by a wicket from Lungi Ngidi as KKR are 5 down in the powerplay.
Live commentary continues
Everything they touch turns to gold. Today is as good as CSK have played.
Rahul Tripathi walks back after nicking Ngidi's delivery. KKR's half side back in the hut.
Chahar sends back Sunil Narine, bags his fourth wicket with the help of Jadeja's spectacular catch. Sunil Gavaskar names the CSK fielder 'Jadugar Jadeja'. KKR at 31/4
Narine promoted up the order after KKR lose three early wickets
Chahar roars as he gets the wicket of Eoin Morgan, KKR reduced to 27/3