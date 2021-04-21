KKR Vs CSK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 15 Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 15 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The KKR vs CSK live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage contest, here's a look at KKR vs CSK live telecast details, KKR vs CSK pitch report and weather forecast, KKR vs CSK live scores info and KKR vs CSK head to head record.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders started their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, since then, everything has gone downhill for the Men in Purple as they have suffered two humiliating defeats against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. One of the major reasons behind KKR's dismal performance is their over-reliance on the top order. KKR's middle order has failed miserably in the competition and it's time they rise to the occasion and help the side gain two crucial points.

On the contrary, CSK, who lost their opening clash against Delhi Capitals, have made a good comeback to register consecutive wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The Men in Yellow are currently placed third in the IPL 2021 points table and have a golden opportunity to go to the top of the points table by trouncing KKR. CSK's young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fired in the tournament yet, however, the CSK team management has shown faith in the youngster. It will be interesting to see if Gaikwad gets another go or he is replaced by seasoned opener and CSK's latest recruit Robin Uthappa.

KKR vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details

For the KKR vs CSK live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 21. For KKR vs CSK live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The KKR vs CSK live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

KKR vs CSK pitch report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium has always assisted batsmen and fans are treated with high-scoring games more often than not. The tracks for the first two IPL 2021 matches that had been played at the venue were absolute belters with an average score of 204 per innings. However, in the next few games, runs haven't come easy. The batsmen have found it difficult to get going which came as a surprise considering Wankhede's history.

Moreover, during the last game here between CSK and RR, there was ample turn in the pitch which played a major role in determining the result. There was also a lot of dew, which why the captain winning the toss tonight is likely to field first. Change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Mumbai weather forecast

The weather during the CSK vs RR match will be mostly cloudy. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 69-83%. There will be significant cloud cover during the entire match but the conditions will be all right for a fascinating KKR vs CSK clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR vs CSK head to head record

According to the KKR vs CSK h2h record, it is the Men in Yellow who are clear winners. CSK and KKR have locked horns on 23 occasions and it is the Yellow Army who are ahead of Kolkata, 14-8. One game ended in no result.

