KKR Vs CSK Live Telecast And Stream: Where And When To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match 15 of the IPL 2021. The game is scheduled for April 21 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Currently at the 5th place on the table, Eoin Morgan and his KKR team will be hoping to bounce back from two back-to-back losses against the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings will be very confident after their wins over the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. At the 3rd place after three games, CSK will be hoping to win this game and go right to the top of the table - their performances from 2020 would then be a distant memory. Here is a look at the PBKS vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

KKR vs CSK live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the KKR vs CSK live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The KKR vs CSK live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the KKR vs CSK live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

KKR vs CSK US channel

The KKR vs CSK US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the KKR vs CSK live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The KKR vs CSK live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

KKR vs CSK live stream in West Indies

The KKR vs CSK live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the KKR vs CSK live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

KKR vs CSK in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the KKR vs CSK match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The KKR vs CSK live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

