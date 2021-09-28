KKR Vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi would not only be hoping to top the table but also seal a playoff berth by registering a win under their belt. Kolkata on the other hand would be hoping to overcome their heartbreaking last ball loss against CSK on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the KKR vs DC match, here's a look at the head-to-head, top picks, and team news of both sides.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Rahul Tripathi: The number three batsman would be hoping to make his bat do the talking once again after he had scored a quickfire 45 in the last game against Chennai Super Kings. He has so far amassed 306 runs.

Venkatesh Iyer: KKR's new find has been in sublime form this season as he scored match-winning knocks against RCB and the defending champions MI. Iyer already has 112 runs to his name so far.

Shikhar Dhawan: DC would be relying on Dhawan to get them off to a flying start as he has been doing so far in the season. The southpaw has scored 430 runs in IPL 2021.

Kagiso Rabada: Delhi would be hoping that their frontline pacer Kagiso Rabada would make a tremendous impact with the new ball up front by picking up early wickets. The Proteas pacer has 12 scalps in IPL 2021.

KKR vs DC team news

Here's the Probable XI of both sides.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav/Steve Smith, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan​​​​​.

KKR vs DC Head to head

When it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters, both teams are equally matched with 14 wins apiece. DC had registered a seven-wicket win during the first leg of IPL 2021.

As of now, DC occupy the second spot with eight wins from 10 matches and 16 points to their tally in the IPL 2021 points table while KKR are placed at the fourth spot with four wins from 10 outings and eight points.

