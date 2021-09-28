KKR Vs DC: Fans Say Rishabh Pant Wants To Hit Everything As He Nearly Knocks Off Karthik

The 41st match of the IPL 2021 held between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals saw a nearly dreadful event, as DC captain Rishabh Pant almost knocked off KKR’s wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik with the bat. The incident occurred in the 17th over of the Delhi Capitals innings. Rishabh Pant who was batting on 21 runs, attempted to hit the ball bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, but the ball edged his bat and went back into the stumps.

To save himself from getting bowled, Pant swung his bat in full force and nearly hit Dinesh Karthik. However, the KKR keeper got out of the way and was saved from the swing of the left-hander. However, things quickly calmed down, and both the players punched gloves and shared a laugh.

The match also saw Rishabh Pant surpassing another milestone in his career, as he became the leading run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals, surpassing former DC batsman Virender Sehwag. The record was set by Pant against the Kolkata Knight Riders, as he scored a fine 35-ball 38 runs laced with three fours.

The wicketkeeper-batsman now has 2390 runs to his name for the Delhi side. Averaging 35.96 and with a strike rate of 148.35, Pant has appeared in 79 games so far for the team, making his debut in 2016 when he was bought for Rs 1.9 crores in the auction. Meanwhile, Sehwag who opened for the team scored 2382 runs for Delhi.

Here are a few select Twitter reactions of the incident:

Rishab Pant trying to hit everything out of the ground, including Dinesh Karthik's head. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) September 28, 2021

"Smith hue behos , drinks break main zehar pila diya"



"Rishab pant ne Dinesh kartik ka muh tod diya"



YouTube tumbnails loading !! #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/vi1K3VK7BW — Ramu (@savage18shubham) September 28, 2021

WATCH OUT, DK! 😱



Dinesh Karthik takes evasive action as Rishabh Pant, fearing the ball will drop onto his stumps, swings his bat close to the wicketkeeper! 😬

#️⃣ #KKRvDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ca34QHVOVp — Asmin Chhetri (@imasmin18) September 28, 2021

IPL 2021: KKR vs DC higlights

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders in their 11th match of IPL 2021, as KKR won by three wickets. The Delhi Capitals could only manage a total of 127 runs, as the middle-order failed miserably, with Rishabh Pant being the only batsman to steady the innings. Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan provided a quick start to the team as he made 24 runs from 20 balls, before getting out to Lockie Ferguson. Steven Smith who replaced Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, made a gritty 39 runs as he frequently rotated strikes before getting bowled by Ferguson.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, it was once again their right-arm off-spinner Sunil Narine, who bowled an economic spell and took two wickets, to give the team a crucial win. The Caribbean who was adjudged the Player of the Match also contributed with the bat as he made a quickfire 21 runs hitting two sixes and one four. Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana were the top run-scorers for the team as they made 30 and 36 runs respectively. Although they lost the match, the Delhi Capitals stay in the second position, as they look to qualify for the playoffs. The win against Delhi Capitals gave two crucial points to Kolkata Knight Riders who are now placed at the fourth position in the points table.

(Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)