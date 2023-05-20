KKR Vs LSG Weather Update: Will Rain Gods Wreak Havoc At Eden? Know Qualification Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 20. The home side heads into the game in a bid to remain in contention for the Indian Premier League 2023 Playoffs. Ahead of the much-anticipated match, here’s a look if the Match 68 of IPL 2023 faces any danger of getting washed out due to rain.

As per accuweather.com, the chance of precipitation in Kolkata on Saturday is 43% to 61% from 1 PM to 4 PM, which gradually decreases to 49% at 5 PM and 32% at 6 PM. The chances of rain are further reduced to 0% come 7 PM. This suggests that despite showers in the noon, the KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 68 is less likely to get ruined by rain. It is pertinent to mention that the match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: What if the match gets washed out?

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed seventh in the IPL 2023 points table, with 12 points to their name in 13 games. The two-time champions are level on points with PBKS, who have played all their games. To stay in the running for the knockout stage, the Nitish Rana-led side needs to beat LSG by a margin of over 103 runs.

While a win would take Kolkata to 14 points, they need the big margin of victory as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians already have 14 points with a better net-run-rate. In order to advance, they would need MI and RCB to lose their remaining games, but a winning margin of fewer than 103 runs would put Kolkata out of contention for the playoffs.

LSG, on the other hand, have 15 points to their credit and sit third in the IPL 2023 standings below Chennai Super Kings. A win would take them to 17 points, making them qualify for the playoffs. In case of a loss, they would hope CSK lose to Delhi Capitals by a big margin and either of MI or RCB loses their remaining game. However, if the rain gets washed out or shortened due to rain, the qualification scenario is likely to change rapidly for KKR.